Coincidence or cosmic destiny?

Image: andresr/Getty Images

There are two new first cousins in the world who are getting a lot of attention — and they'd better get used to being dressed like twins.

Kim Abraham and Danielle Grant of New Jersey thought it was pretty crazy that they both had the same due date of April 22 — or maybe not so crazy considering Abraham and Grant are fraternal twins who are used to doing things together.

The matching due dates were a "total coincidence," Grant said. “We both wanted babies, but we didn’t think we would get pregnant the same time. This was not planned."

But when April 22 passed and both sisters were still mighty pregnant, they decided to induce on the same day: April 30. Twinsie powers, activate!

Each gave birth to a boy (we totally saw that coming). Grant (who also has a 2-year-old daughter) delivered Roman at 11:42 a.m.; Abraham delivered Aaron at 3:21 p.m. Both were born at the same hospital, New Jersey's Ocean Medical Center. We're betting the little cousins (like their mothers) will spend a lifetime telling people who arrived first.

ICYMI: Toms River twin sisters had baby boys on the same day. https://t.co/hEZRDeFKfj via @NJHoopsHaven — Asbury Park Press (@AsburyParkPress) May 2, 2017

The sisters are over the moon and can't wait for the cousins to grow up together. Roman and Aaron, may you have the patience of saints and a natural fondness for each other, because there are a lot of holiday photo shoots in your future — we can feel it.

“We’ll dress them in the same outfit,” Grant said. “We were dressed alike but in different colors growing up, so we’re going to torture them like that too.” Aw, nothing like torturing your own children the way your parents tortured you growing up.

In case you're a math geek, Olga Malpica Proctor, associate mathematics professor at Brookdale Community College, told the Asbury Park Press that the odds of twin sisters giving birth on the same day are roughly the same as your odds of getting struck by lightning — only 8 in 100,000. (Really? That actually seems a little worrisome for lightning strikes.)

The odds that both babes would turn out to be boys? Just 4 in 100,000.

We're thinking this family should start playing the lottery.