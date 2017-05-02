David Beckham's birthday game is even tighter than his soccer game

David Beckham rang in his 42nd birthday on Tuesday with one teensy, tiny slice of birthday cake and a whole lot of social media love from his family.
The Beckhams tend to shun the limelight when it comes to public outings, but they don't mind living it up on social media. And this is a family that clearly loves hanging out together whenever possible. Can we come over and hang too, guys?
Happy birthday @davidbeckham we all love u so much x #specialday! X VB
Beckham's ever-posh wife, Victoria, posted a super-sweet photo of herself and their daughter Harper. She captioned it: “Happy birthday daddy! From your two favorite girls!! We love u so, so much xx kisses from mummy and Harper.” Melt!
More: Victoria Beckham is getting slammed for giving her child a sweet smooch
The Beckhams' sons also got in on the birthday wishes with their own social media posts. Brooklyn, 18, posted an animated shot of his dad and wrote, “Happy birthday xx love you so much."
Romeo, 14, posted a pic of himself and father mid-hug. “Happy birthday to the best and coolest dad ever I hope you have the best day possible!! Love u lots."
Youngest son Cruz, 12, went with a photo of himself with his legendary soccer star dad. “Dear Dad Happy birthday.I hope u have an amazing day!! U r the best dad in the world.”
How many teen boys are that pumped to celebrate their dad's birthdays? We love the whole insanely photogenic bunch.
More: David Beckham let his 4-year-old draw his newest tattoo
“I think people would really be surprised at how we try to avoid too much attention,” Victoria Beckham said in a recent interview. Based on this online birthday lovefest... well, maybe so. But we're hoping the Beckhams don't stop posting anytime soon.
But maybe... a bigger cake for dad next time? Just a thought. We're pretty sure he burns off the calories daily, no prob. I mean, look at the guy. He makes 42 look pretty fine.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started