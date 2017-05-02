David Beckham's birthday game is even tighter than his soccer game

Beckham's ever-posh wife, Victoria, posted a super-sweet photo of herself and their daughter Harper. She captioned it: “Happy birthday daddy! From your two favorite girls!! We love u so, so much xx kisses from mummy and Harper.” Melt!

The Beckhams' sons also got in on the birthday wishes with their own social media posts. Brooklyn, 18, posted an animated shot of his dad and wrote, “Happy birthday xx love you so much."

Romeo, 14, posted a pic of himself and father mid-hug. “Happy birthday to the best and coolest dad ever I hope you have the best day possible!! Love u lots."

Youngest son Cruz, 12, went with a photo of himself with his legendary soccer star dad. “Dear Dad Happy birthday.I hope u have an amazing day!! U r the best dad in the world.”

How many teen boys are that pumped to celebrate their dad's birthdays? We love the whole insanely photogenic bunch.

“I think people would really be surprised at how we try to avoid too much attention,” Victoria Beckham said in a recent interview. Based on this online birthday lovefest... well, maybe so. But we're hoping the Beckhams don't stop posting anytime soon.

But maybe... a bigger cake for dad next time? Just a thought. We're pretty sure he burns off the calories daily, no prob. I mean, look at the guy. He makes 42 look pretty fine.