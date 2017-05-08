Pregnant ladies, these podcasts are for you

When she's not writing, Claire Gillespie can most often be found wiping snotty noses, picking up Lego, taking photos of her cat or doing headstands.

Image: Getty Images/Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows

Print

If you’re not getting what you need from the pregnancy books, why not try something a little different? Instead of reading, use your listening skills. Podcasts are everywhere, and there are entire series devoted to pregnancy. They’re perfect for putting on when you’re chilling out at home, doing housework, driving or commuting to work. And whatever your pregnancy expectations, fears and questions are, there really is something for everyone.

More: Why Some Women Are Choosing to Masturbate During Childbirth (Really)

1. Birthful

Hosted by Adriana Lozada, Birthful is packed with pregnancy tips tried and tested by moms and backed by birth and postpartum experts. The information is well-researched and based on evidence to put your mind at ease and help you make the right choices for you and your baby.

2. Pregnancy Podcast

Pregnancy Podcast is a great place to start if you’re looking for specific advice on a pregnancy or birth topic. Host Vanessa Merten shares the pros and cons of every pregnancy/parenting decision, calling on expert guests to provide different perspectives and using the latest research to help you figure out your best options on prenatal care, labor, breastfeeding and all aspects of newborn care.

3. 40 Weeks Pregnancy Podcast

If you’re the type of person who likes to know all the facts, 40 Weeks Pregnancy Podcast, from Vanessa Merten of Pregnancy Podcast (above), will tell you what’s going on with your baby and your body at every stage of pregnancy. From finding out how big your baby is and how your body is adapting to pregnancy to remedies for morning sickness and how to put together your birth plan, this podcast delivers it all, week by week. You can sign up to get each week delivered right to your inbox according to your due date.

4. Pregnancy Confidential

Hosted by editors from Parents and Fit Pregnancy and Baby magazines, Pregnancy Confidential consists of 32 podcasts designed to be listened to in sequence during pregnancy. Each podcast is only 10 to 20 minutes long, so it can easily be slotted into your day no matter how busy you are (and you probably won’t have to take a bathroom break). You don’t get medical information about pregnancy here — what you do get is a friendly, conversational tone breaking down all the physical, emotional and lifestyle issues related to each week of pregnancy.

More: 10 Baby Products New Moms Are Obsessed With

5. Preggie Pals

As the name suggests, Preggie Pals comes from real pregnant women who are at various stages of pregnancy and have different attitudes toward pregnancy and childbirth choices. The panel regularly consults experts to provide different viewpoints and help listeners embrace pregnancy and have the confidence to make decisions they feel comfortable with.

6. Baby in Bloom

Baby in Bloom is perfect for first-time moms-to-be, with host Linda Lia sharing tips and advice to help listeners separate the facts from the myths on everything from morning sickness and vaginal discharge during pregnancy to prenatal care concerns and planning a baby shower.



7. Not by Accident

Not all moms have the same backstory, and for the last six years Sophie Harper, a single mother (by choice) to Astrid, has been sharing her own personal parenting journey. Not by Accident is worth listening to whether you’re a married mom, a single mom, not yet a mom or simply love good storytelling.

More: This Disney Princess Maternity Shoot Has an Amazing Backstory

8. Pea in the Podcast

Doctors, midwives, doulas and parenting authors join forces with moms-to-be on Pea in the Podcast to talk about a wide range of pregnancy topics. Host, writer and producer is multi-award-winning journalist and mom Bonnie Petrie, who uses humor and honesty to guide moms through pregnancy, week by week.

9. Doing It at Home

Married couple Sarah and Matthew Bivens are funny and frank about their pregnancy and birth experiences. They talk a lot about home birth and interview other parents who’ve had home births, but even if you’re not planning a home birth, Doing It at Home is well worth a listen. The couple also covers natural birth, keeping healthy during pregnancy, coping with new parenthood and having sex during pregnancy — giving a whole new meaning to "Doing It at Home."

10. Rockstar Birth Radio

Pregnant women can totally be rock stars too. So says Rockstar Birth Radio host Shalome Stone (a rock star name if ever there were one). Stone's mission is to help pregnant women replace their fear of pain with the self-belief to embrace an informed, fabulous birth experience. If you need an empowering pregnancy podcast, this one's for you. In the words of Stone herself, "you are born to birth. Everything you need is already within you."