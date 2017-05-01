This one goes out to all the single moms

We love Emmy Rossum on Shameless, and we are not one bit ashamed to say we love her even more after reading her beautiful essay on being raised by a single mom.
In a gorgeous, heartfelt post on her Facebook page, Rossum wrote, “I had a single mom. I have a single mom. This isn’t a secret. Growing up in a school — and a world — filled with mostly two parent units was difficult for me."
Rossum added, "Father’s Day still is difficult for me. I’m not really sure how to celebrate...Sometimes, I take my mom to brunch and get her a present, to show her how much I value her. She really was both a mother and a father for me. I don't like her to know that it still causes me pain — 30 years later — lest she feel somehow that she wasn't enough. She was always enough. She is enough. She wasn't perfect, no one is, but for me she was the best mom ever."
Emmy, must you ruin our mascara so early in the day? It's clear that the bond Rossum has with her mom is tight — the two are frequently photographed together despite Rossum's rigorous shooting schedule.
(All the pre-Mother's Day feels are suddenly pouring in. Hold us, please.)
Emmy's great hope is that more kids come to realize how common it is to be raised by a single parent.
She closed her post with a thank you.
“I suppose this is a public thank you note of sorts,” she wrote. “To my friends, who write me on father’s day and check in to see how I’m doing. To my therapist, who has helped me through things in my life and bolstered my spirit and self-confidence. To my mother, who was and is enough.”
Swoon.
