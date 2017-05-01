This one goes out to all the single moms

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

We love Emmy Rossum on Shameless, and we are not one bit ashamed to say we love her even more after reading her beautiful essay on being raised by a single mom.

Rossum said she was moved by watching Katie Couric and Rossum said she was moved by watching Katie Couric and Sheryl Sandberg talk about Sandberg's newly released book Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy. The book (co-authored with Adam Grant) discusses the challenges of starting over after a loss and taking a road less traveled — a theme that touched Rossum deeply and made her think of her own mom's journey.

In a gorgeous, heartfelt post on her Facebook page, Rossum wrote, “I had a single mom. I have a single mom. This isn’t a secret. Growing up in a school — and a world — filled with mostly two parent units was difficult for me." More: Did Emmy Rossum secretly marry her "Mr. Robot" director? We think so

Rossum added, "Father’s Day still is difficult for me. I’m not really sure how to celebrate...Sometimes, I take my mom to brunch and get her a present, to show her how much I value her. She really was both a mother and a father for me. I don't like her to know that it still causes me pain — 30 years later — lest she feel somehow that she wasn't enough. She was always enough. She is enough. She wasn't perfect, no one is, but for me she was the best mom ever."

Emmy, must you ruin our mascara so early in the day? It's clear that the bond Rossum has with her mom is tight — the two are frequently photographed together despite Rossum's rigorous shooting schedule.

(All the pre-Mother's Day feels are suddenly pouring in. Hold us, please.)

Emmy's great hope is that more kids come to realize how common it is to be raised by a single parent.

“There are more single mothers (and parents) now than ever. Today, one in four children is being raised without a father. Almost half of these are divorced or separated. A third [of mothers] were never married,” she wrote. “But if there’s any upside to this widespread loss—it is knowing that there are more kids that are like you. And like me.”

She closed her post with a thank you.

“I suppose this is a public thank you note of sorts,” she wrote. “To my friends, who write me on father’s day and check in to see how I’m doing. To my therapist, who has helped me through things in my life and bolstered my spirit and self-confidence. To my mother, who was and is enough.”

