 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Help Name April the Giraffe's Baby, Because What Else Are You Doing?

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

View Profile
Image: animaladventurepark/Instagram
Print

How does one choose a giraffe baby name, anyway?

Oh, don't even try to pretend you're not invested in the name of April the Giraffe's adorable baby boy. We saw you there, bleary-eyed and slamming Red Bull and monitoring the April birth cam for a month straight. You put in a lot of time being a virtual doula. So why shouldn't you have a say in the (not-so-) little guy's name?

After a first phase of open voting, Animal Adventure Park has revealed the top 10 names submitted to its "Name April's Baby Boy" contest, and it's time to vote on them. Get your popcorn and see which ones strike your fancy.

More: One mom's April the Giraffe spoof went viral

In alphabetical order, here are the top choices. Disclaimer: We have STRONG FEELINGS about baby names — even giraffe baby names — and we will not apologize for them.

“Alyssa’s Choice”
If this option wins, the calf’s keeper, Alyssa, will get to name the calf, which actually sounds totally fair to us. Because, have you tried to babysit a child that's already three times your size? Alyssa deserves a little extra say in the matter, at least, we think.

Apollo
Pretty sure he was not the god of giraffes, but OK.

Geoffrey
Those of you who like English breakfast tea and Benedict Cumberbatch, take heed.

Gio
Cute and Italian, like a Vespa.

Harpur
What up with that spelling, Harpurians?

Noah
How biblical! We see what you did there, ark lovers.

Ollie
Ollie Ollie Giraffenfree is totally a thing, right?

Patch
Pirates or Robin Williams as Patch Adams? Nope, hard pass.

Patches
He's a giraffe, not a quilt, you guys.

Unity
For the love of God, let us honor April's exhausting 15-month pregnancy and birthing with something befitting of a strapping giraffe and not a Yankee Candle scent.

More: We're living for April the Giraffe's live-cam birth

Fans can now vote for their favorites — and each vote will set you back a buck, with a minimum of five votes per entry. We think that really means your vote costs five bucks to get into the fray, but OK. It's for a really good cause. All proceeds will go to giraffe conservation and the care of Animal Adventure Park residents. And somebody has to be sure this poor baby boy doesn't get named Unity or Harpur with a U.

You have until April 30. Get naming, friends! The name will probably be announced on May 1, and you can see how he feels about it on May 2, when the livestream will be up and running once more. Place your bets now.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
25 Hysterical Mother's Day Cards Only a Kid Could Get Away With
Printable Mother's Day Coloring Pages That Make for the Perfect Heartfelt Gifts
If You're Dealing With Infertility, Check These Out
Teach Your Kids their ABCs the Easy Way With Free Printables
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 12 Insanely Cool Indie Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at Sephora
  2. What Your Teenage Son Wants You to Know — but Won't Tell You
  3. Can You Actually Get Addicted to Diet Coke?
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started