Holy pregnancy announcement, Batman!

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Print

James and Alisha Doherty have never been shy about their love for all things Batman and Batgirl. They are hardcore fans, people. Alisha knows every line of the Batman films of the '90s and James dresses up as the Dark Knight at kids' birthday parties and other local events.

And while the actual storylines of Batman and Batgirl don't include a Batbaby, this Nashville couple is thrilled to rewrite the script. Their very own Batchild is due on Halloween. Kapow!

Considering both James and Alisha love dressing up as Batman and Batgirl, it was a no-brainer for them to get decked out again for one of the most creative and hilarious pregnancy announcements we've ever seen.

“I think we both kind of knew we would be doing it even before we found out we were pregnant,” James told The Huffington Post.

More: 9 uplifting same-sex pregnancy announcements

“We wanted to take a few of the most common poses and add our own twist to them,” he said. “Alisha had the ‘drinking for three’ idea and mine was the What To Expect When You’re Expecting one.”

“You can’t dress up in suits like that and not have fun doing something,” he said.

We've never dressed up like superheroes, but based on the results of the photo shoot, we're going to say they're onto something here.

More: Not everybody loves creative pregnancy announcements — and here's why

The April 20 photo shoot lasted only 30 minutes (and was way more low-tech than Batman and Batgirl tend to be in DC Comics). The couple set a timer on a camera in the living room and just went, well, batty.

The pictures pretty much say it all. This kid is one lucky little superhero already.

“We are very proud, happy, and thrilled. This baby coming is the biggest blessing of our lives," said James. "And we can’t wait.”

We're hoping the Batbaby also comes with an Alfred to handle all the diaper changes.