 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Couple's ‘Batbaby’ Pregnancy Announcement Is Geeky Awesomeness

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

View Profile
Image: ocularis01/Imgur
Print

Holy pregnancy announcement, Batman!

James and Alisha Doherty have never been shy about their love for all things Batman and Batgirl. They are hardcore fans, people. Alisha knows every line of the Batman films of the '90s and James dresses up as the Dark Knight at kids' birthday parties and other local events.

And while the actual storylines of Batman and Batgirl don't include a Batbaby, this Nashville couple is thrilled to rewrite the script. Their very own Batchild is due on Halloween. Kapow!

My wife and I have a sidekick on the way

Considering both James and Alisha love dressing up as Batman and Batgirl, it was a no-brainer for them to get decked out again for one of the most creative and hilarious pregnancy announcements we've ever seen.

“I think we both kind of knew we would be doing it even before we found out we were pregnant,” James told The Huffington Post.

More: 9 uplifting same-sex pregnancy announcements

“We wanted to take a few of the most common poses and add our own twist to them,” he said. “Alisha had the ‘drinking for three’ idea and mine was the What To Expect When You’re Expecting one.”

“You can’t dress up in suits like that and not have fun doing something,” he said.

We've never dressed up like superheroes, but based on the results of the photo shoot, we're going to say they're onto something here.

More: Not everybody loves creative pregnancy announcements — and here's why

The April 20 photo shoot lasted only 30 minutes (and was way more low-tech than Batman and Batgirl tend to be in DC Comics). The couple set a timer on a camera in the living room and just went, well, batty.

The pictures pretty much say it all. This kid is one lucky little superhero already.

“We are very proud, happy, and thrilled. This baby coming is the biggest blessing of our lives," said James. "And we can’t wait.”

We're hoping the Batbaby also comes with an Alfred to handle all the diaper changes.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
25 Hysterical Mother's Day Cards Only a Kid Could Get Away With
Printable Mother's Day Coloring Pages That Make for the Perfect Heartfelt Gifts
If You're Dealing With Infertility, Check These Out
Teach Your Kids their ABCs the Easy Way With Free Printables
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 12 Insanely Cool Indie Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at Sephora
  2. What Your Teenage Son Wants You to Know — but Won't Tell You
  3. Can You Actually Get Addicted to Diet Coke?
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started