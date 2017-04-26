This epically sweet story is exactly what we need today

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

If this doesn't get you all teary-eyed and verklempt, we're not sure what will. Not that, you know, we are or anything. Because faith in humanity... snooze. Nope, our hearts felt nothing when we heard that a family re-created a beloved local Blockbuster store at home — to soothe their autistic son.

Hector Andres Zuniga is 20. He is nonverbal and has autism, and he's been making trips to the nearby Blockbuster video rental store since he was 13. Typically, he'd visit the Sharyland, Texas, store at least twice a week to grab snacks and rent his favorite flicks, usually Rugrats, Blue's Clues or anything with Elmo in it.

The staff at the store knew Hector well. When they found out the store would be closing (Blockbuster declared bankruptcy in 2010), they made a point of breaking the news in person to his mother, Rosa.

Rosa phoned her husband, Hector Sr., and proposed an idea: What if they purchased some of the inventory that their Blockbuster would soon be selling off and re-created the store environment for their son at home to lessen the blow?

(Not sniffling at all. That's totally you.)

MY AUTISTIC BROTHER WAS SAD THAT BLOCK BUSTER WAS CLOSING DOWN SO MY PARENTS MADE A MINI ONE AT HOME FOR HIM! pic.twitter.com/B4oo74NBvi — jaavii (@Javiii_Zuniga) April 23, 2017

“[Hector Andres] is a happy-go-lucky kid,” Hector Sr. said. “He’s all heart, he’s very tender, but like anyone else, he has bad days. And we knew one of those bad days were around the corner when we found out that the Blockbuster was about to close.”