Oops! Serena's now-infamous Snapchat announcement was a mistake

Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Whoops.

It turns out that the Snapchat seen around the world — the one of a glowing Serena Williams 20 weeks pregnant in a bright yellow swimsuit — was not actually meant to go public. Well, not just yet, at least.

How cute is it that Williams, who is engaged to a major player in the tech world, hasn't yet mastered Snapchat? Just a week ago, Williams posted a sweet mirror selfie in a swimsuit, her new bump barely visible. But the caption gave it away: “20 weeks,” she wrote. Yup, there's no missing the message in that.

We were all pretty stoked about the news, but apparently Williams had hoped to keep it under wraps a little bit longer.

On Tuesday, Williams talked about her social media gaffe with Gayle King at a TED Talks conference in Vancouver.

“Well, actually it was an accident. I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m going,” Williams told King. “I didn’t tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I’d been saving it. On social media, you press the wrong button and…Thirty minutes later I missed four calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird.’ But it was a good moment. I was only going to wait five or six more days [to share].”

It's OK, Serena. We're still figuring out Snapchat too. At least you didn't activate the barfing-rainbows filter, girl.

Williams seemed pretty unfazed by her premature social media announcement and is clearly taking it in stride. “Every week I just take a picture and save it," she said, smiling. "I’ve been so good about it and this was the one time I slipped, but it’s okay."

And now that the cat is definitely (and certifiably) out of the proverbial bag. Williams' rep has confirmed that Williams and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, are indeed expecting their first child this autumn.

At the TED Talks event, Williams also chatted a bit about her tennis career plans for the future — something rabid fans have been speculating about since the baby news.

We loved her matter-of-fact take on what might come next. “Roger Federer is older than me and he’s still winning everything,” she said. And Roger Federer has never pushed a baby out of his boy parts, so we're thinking Williams is only going to come back more badass than ever.

Clearly she thinks so too.

“My baby’s going to be in the stands, hopefully cheering for me,” Williams said. No doubt. We just hope you Snapchat the heck out of that moment too, Serena.