Madonna's adopting her daughters was only possible after her custody battle with Guy Ritchie was resolved

Remember that epic custody battle between Madonna and Guy Ritchie over their son Rocco? Well, if that pesky little drama hadn’t been cleared up, she likely wouldn’t have been able to adopt her two young twin girls, Esther and Stelle, from Malawi, according to TMZ.

Apparently, the judge overseeing Madge’s adoption last week pored over the details of the custody battle because it wouldn’t be healthy to give the green light to a would-be adoptive parent embroiled in a custody battle over another child. Makes sense. TMZ reports that this was of “paramount concern” because the judge definitely didn’t want the two new children placed in a “toxic” home environment.

But! Madonna and Ritchie were finally able to put their long-standing beef to rest, and Madonna was cleared to be a mommy to the two tots. That said, a court-appointed guardian still has to do a home study report and evaluate the situation before the adoption is cemented, says TMZ. Madonna’s third adoption went super-smoothly — according to Malawi court officials via TMZ, she accomplished in two weeks what usually takes three to seven months.

At first glance, that may seem as though it’s because she’s famous, but court officials told TMZ that it’s more about Madge having already adopted twice before in Malawi, and less about her A-list status. She’s also done tons of philanthropic work in Malawi.

Five days ago, Madge posted a pic of herself with her two new kids on Instagram. “I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” she wrote. “I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time.” She added thanks to her nearest and dearest along with a sprinkling of emojis. “Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love!” she wrote.

As for Rocco, he chose to move in with his dad in London last year while his mom was on tour. Going forward, he’ll go to school in England and spend his summers in NYC with his mom, TMZ reports. Madonna has two adopted children in the family already — David Banda, whom she adopted in 2006, and Mercy James, whom she adopted in 2009. In addition to Rocco, she also has a daughter, Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, whom she had with Carlos Leon.

