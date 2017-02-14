 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Quiz: What Kind of Money Mom Are You?

Beth Kobliner

by

Beth Kobliner is the author of the New York Times bestseller "Get a Financial Life" as well as the new book "Make Your Kid a Money Genius (Even If You’re Not)."

View Profile
Image: Dimitri Vervitsiotis/Getty Images
Print

Are you raising your kid to become a debt-ridden dilettante or a super-smart saver?

Take this quiz to find out how well you’re preparing your kids for the wild world of personal finance.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
10 Baby Products We Want for Ourselves
23 Candy-free Kids' Valentines That Are Still Sweet
22 Heart-themed Kids' Crafts for Valentine's Day
28 Breastfeeding Essentials for the New Mom
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen's Book Club Will (Probably) Look Like
  2. Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
  3. Never Wait in Line at a Restaurant Again Thanks to Google Maps
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!