The First Good News of 2017: Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: C Flanigan/Getty Images
Beyoncé’s twin babies are coming to save us all

We’re fairly certain there’s only one person in the universe who can get away with revealing big baby news while kneeling on a possible grave in front of a Mafioso funeral floral arrangement wearing only a bra, satin panties, a limp ectoplasm green veil, requisite baby bump and a stoic Virgin Mary expression.

Our darling firecracker deity Beyoncé! Her womb is brimming with Knowles-Carter goodness times two. That's right: Beyoncé's having twins!

Oh, Beyoncé. How did you know? How did you time this news so perfectly? We were so sick of 2017 until this. We were sick of everything. And now you have reached down from your floral heavens and lifted our souls just when we needed you most. Thank you. Thank you.

Everything's going to be OK, people. It's all going to be OK.

Below are some of our favorite tweets about Beyoncé's big news: 

Tagged in
Comments
