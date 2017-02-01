Beyoncé’s twin babies are coming to save us all

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: C Flanigan/Getty Images

We’re fairly certain there’s only one person in the universe who can get away with revealing big baby news while kneeling on a possible grave in front of a Mafioso funeral floral arrangement wearing only a bra, satin panties, a limp ectoplasm green veil, requisite baby bump and a stoic Virgin Mary expression.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Our darling firecracker deity Beyoncé! Her womb is brimming with Knowles-Carter goodness times two. That's right: Beyoncé's having twins!

Oh, Beyoncé. How did you know? How did you time this news so perfectly? We were so sick of 2017 until this. We were sick of everything. And now you have reached down from your floral heavens and lifted our souls just when we needed you most. Thank you. Thank you.

Everything's going to be OK, people. It's all going to be OK.

Below are some of our favorite tweets about Beyoncé's big news:

at the exact moment beyonce announced she was pregnant trump felt a chilling breeze



he didn't know the chosen ones already walked among us — Yung Sweet Lassi (@andnowtothemoon) February 1, 2017

Sad that there are more black people in Beyoncé right now, than in Trumps entire cabinet team. — Gráinne Maguire (@GrainneMaguire) February 1, 2017

i have a hot take...which is...



beyonce missed out on the opportunity to sign off that instagram with "two bey continued" — Chai Goth (@Abid_ism) February 1, 2017