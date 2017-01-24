Rudy Huxtable is a mom, and we're feeling very old

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Rudy Huxtable, just look at you — all grown up and posting ultrasounds and baby pics on social media!

Keshia Knight Pulliam, 37 (the youngest and cutest Huxtable on The Cosby Show), announced the birth of daughter Ella Grace on Monday via a post on Instagram. AND WE NOTICED, PEOPLE.

“Ella Grace has arrived!!!” wrote Pulliam of the pic, a shot of Ella’s feet in a pair of fuzzy socks.

We’re assuming it’s Ella, and not an adorable body double. But look for yourself:

Ella Grace has arrived!!! : @mrpulliam A photo posted by Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

Do we know anything else about the birth of Ella Grace? Nope. Not yet. We’ve got a little backstory, though, if you’re interested.

Pulliam broke news of her pregnancy back in July via (you guessed it) Instagram. A few days later, Rudy’s, er, Pulliam’s husband of six months, Ed Hartwell, charmed the pants off of everyone by filing for divorce and insisting on a paternity test from the actor. (Nobody puts Rudy in the corner with a paternity test, people.)

Despite the lousy hand Pulliam was dealt, she stayed admirably positive throughout her pregnancy, saying after the nasty split, “Despite what’s been publicized, there’s always funny, there’s always love, there’s always laughter, no matter what.”

On Thanksgiving Day, Pulliam shared a photo of an ultrasound (again, we’re inclined to think it was Ella Grace, not an ultrasound stunt double). The caption read:

“This has been this single most challenging year of my life. However, I wake up this Thanksgiving more grateful & in awe of God’s power than ever. Thru it all this little face has kept me going & helped me tap into strength I didn’t even know I possess. I am so eternally grateful for my little Ella. I would not trade any of what I have gone thru for her. She is my greatest accomplishment & joy. She has inspired my smile even thru the tears. I am so proud she has chosen me to be her mommy.”

Dang it, Rudy. Now we need to fish our hankies out of our cardigan sleeves. You’re going to rock this motherhood thing, we have a feeling.