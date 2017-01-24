Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Keshia Knight Pulliam posts photo of new baby girl('s feet)

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

View Profile
Image: Prince Williams/Getty Images
Print

Rudy Huxtable is a mom, and we're feeling very old

Rudy Huxtable, just look at you — all grown up and posting ultrasounds and baby pics on social media!

Keshia Knight Pulliam, 37 (the youngest and cutest Huxtable on The Cosby Show), announced the birth of daughter Ella Grace on Monday via a post on Instagram. AND WE NOTICED, PEOPLE.

More: So... Keshia Knight Pulliam's divorce inspired her baby's name

“Ella Grace has arrived!!!” wrote Pulliam of the pic, a shot of Ella’s feet in a pair of fuzzy socks.

We’re assuming it’s Ella, and not an adorable body double. But look for yourself:

Ella Grace has arrived!!! : @mrpulliam

A photo posted by Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam) on

Do we know anything else about the birth of Ella Grace? Nope. Not yet. We’ve got a little backstory, though, if you’re interested.

Pulliam broke news of her pregnancy back in July via (you guessed it) Instagram. A few days later, Rudy’s, er, Pulliam’s husband of six months, Ed Hartwell, charmed the pants off of everyone by filing for divorce and insisting on a paternity test from the actor. (Nobody puts Rudy in the corner with a paternity test, people.) 

Despite the lousy hand Pulliam was dealt, she stayed admirably positive throughout her pregnancy, saying after the nasty split, “Despite what’s been publicized, there’s always funny, there’s always love, there’s always laughter, no matter what.”

More: Keshia Knight Pulliam shares sonogram pic — and super-sweet message with fans

On Thanksgiving Day, Pulliam shared a photo of an ultrasound (again, we’re inclined to think it was Ella Grace, not an ultrasound stunt double). The caption read:

“This has been this single most challenging year of my life. However, I wake up this Thanksgiving more grateful & in awe of God’s power than ever. Thru it all this little face has kept me going & helped me tap into strength I didn’t even know I possess. I am so eternally grateful for my little Ella. I would not trade any of what I have gone thru for her. She is my greatest accomplishment & joy. She has inspired my smile even thru the tears. I am so proud she has chosen me to be her mommy.” 

Dang it, Rudy. Now we need to fish our hankies out of our cardigan sleeves. You’re going to rock this motherhood thing, we have a feeling.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
Everything the pregnant woman on bed rest needs
25 hysterical notes students left behind for their teachers
New parenting tech from the 2017 CES
16 tattoos parents got that were inspired by their kids
Related Articles
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!