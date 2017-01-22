Sections
/

Geri Halliwell keeps up her tradition of interesting baby names

Claire Gillespie

by

When she's not writing, Claire Gillespie can most often be found wiping snotty noses, picking up Lego, taking photos of her cat or doing headstands.

Image: Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty Images
A new Baby Spice is born to Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner

From SheKnows UK

Geri Halliwell is an out-of-the-box thinker when it comes to baby names and her newborn definitely won't feel dull compared to big sister Bluebelll Madonna. Halliwell's new baby boy (her first with husband Christian Horner) is called Montague George Hector Horner.

After announcing the happy news on Twitter, Halliwell revealed her son's name on Instagram (together with obligatory black-and-white-tiny-baby-foot pic.) 

A new Baby Spice is born to Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner
Image: Geri Horner/Instagram

Is Halliwell a Shakespeare fan? Montague is the family name of the bard's Romeo, the most famous lovestruck teenager in literary history. The little one won't have to answer to that, though — Halliwell has already decided he'll be called Monty.

It doesn't take much to figure out Monty's middle name is a tribute to Halliwell's good pal, the late George Michael, but in case anyone hasn't made the connection yet, a "family source" spelled it out, telling the Mirror, "Geri wanted George to be a part of Monty’s life, so she felt it only fitting that her newborn have a middle name after the star."

One person who's extremely happy to hear of Monty's arrival is Halliwell's fellow Spice Girl, Emma Bunton — who was also born on Jan. 21 and wasted no time declaring herself and the newborn "birthday twins" on Twitter. Um, move over Bunton — there's a new Baby Spice in town.

