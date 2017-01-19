These pictures of Obama playing with his children in the snow are giving us all the feelings

It’s President Obama’s last day in office and it's zero secret that we are officially verklempt about parting ways with this particular first family. Sob.
During Obama’s eight years in office, we learned what a Portuguese water dog was, what #OvalOfficeRelationshipGoals looked like (Barack + Michelle = 4Eva!!!) and that our commander-in-chief’s favorite job of all time wasn’t being POTUS. Nope, this man’s favorite gig is fatherhood, hands down. And nobody’s captured more evidence of Obama’s joy with his daughters than White House photographer Pete Souza.
Souza — who’s feeling as nostalgic as we are, clearly — shared a few #TBT pics on Instagram yesterday of Obama, Sasha and Malia playing in the snow in February 2010.
Souza wrote: “People are always asking me to choose my favorite pic of the President. But I just can’t do it. So let me tell you about my favorite day…Washington was underside with snow. I slept in my office overnight, knowing I probably couldn’t drive to the White House the next day. And then I guessed...and yes, hoped...that the President of the United States would be a dad and play with his girls in the snow. And he did.”
“AND HE DID.” Siiiigh. Best. Bedtime. Story. Ever.
Yep, the photos are pretty much priceless. Pete Souza, can we take up an office collection to pay you to keep photographing Obama rocking fatherhood? Give us a call.
In the meantime? Hail to the chief dad. We're going to miss you.
