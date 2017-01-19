Sections
On the last day of his presidency, one last look at Obama being the best dad ever

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
These pictures of Obama playing with his children in the snow are giving us all the feelings

It’s President Obama’s last day in office and it's zero secret that we are officially verklempt about parting ways with this particular first family. Sob.

During Obama’s eight years in office, we learned what a Portuguese water dog was, what #OvalOfficeRelationshipGoals looked like (Barack + Michelle = 4Eva!!!) and that our commander-in-chief’s favorite job of all time wasn’t being POTUS. Nope, this man’s favorite gig is fatherhood, hands down. And nobody’s captured more evidence of Obama’s joy with his daughters than White House photographer Pete Souza.

More: Obama is officially America's favorite dad

Souza — who’s feeling as nostalgic as we are, clearly — shared a few #TBT pics on Instagram yesterday of Obama, Sasha and Malia playing in the snow in February 2010.

A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

Souza wrote: “People are always asking me to choose my favorite pic of the President. But I just can’t do it. So let me tell you about my favorite day…Washington was underside with snow. I slept in my office overnight, knowing I probably couldn’t drive to the White House the next day. And then I guessed...and yes, hoped...that the President of the United States would be a dad and play with his girls in the snow. And he did.” 

Snow angels. 2010.

A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

“AND HE DID.” Siiiigh. Best. Bedtime. Story. Ever.

Snowstorm 2010. The President with Sasha and Malia.

A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

Yep, the photos are pretty much priceless. Pete Souza, can we take up an office collection to pay you to keep photographing Obama rocking fatherhood? Give us a call.

In the meantime? Hail to the chief dad. We're going to miss you.

More: What President Obama wants all working moms to know

