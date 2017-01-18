Sections
It's (new) Hammer time! A baby boy for Armie Hammer and his wife

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed 'Em and Weep (2005-2012). She's written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe.

Image: Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
Armie Hammer has a new son — no word yet on whether or not they're naming him 'Jack'

You guys! Armie Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, welcomed a brand-spankin’-new baby boy on Jan. 15. This is their second child, first son. The jury is still out on whether the new arrival will get a name as cool as his 2-year-old big sister, Harper Hammer.

We’re voting for Jack. Or Ball Peen. (It probably won't be Ball Peen, sadly.) Or even Time, because someday he might really enjoy yelling, “It’s Hammer Time!” 

(OK. We had too much coffee this morning. We admit it.) 

If you’re still scratching your head and wondering who the hell Armie Hammer is, allows us to clear that up. Hammer is best known for his recent work in the so-scary-looking-we-didn’t-see-it-yet Nocturnal Animals. Hammer also starred in The Social Network (playing creepy rich twins) and The Lone Ranger.

Maybe you’re more familiar with his wife, a TV host and bakery co-owner, as well as (no big) the chief correspondent of the Human Rights Foundation. (In a perfect world, you would be.) On Wednesday, Chambers posted a family photo from the hospital captioned, “Beyond grateful for the prayers and for this ultimate blessing. We couldn’t be more in love.” In the pic, big sister Harper squeezes Baby Boy Hammer like a boa constrictor that's really, really excited about a midday snack.

Recently Hammer was the one parked in a hospital bed, requiring surgery after tearing his pectoral muscle straight off the bone during a sparring match in the family’s backyard. We’re thinking this hospital visit probably beats that hospital visit.

