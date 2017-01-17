Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Sophie the Giraffe isn't the only toy with mold inside

Claire Gillespie

by

When she's not writing, Claire Gillespie can most often be found wiping snotty noses, picking up Lego, taking photos of her cat or doing headstands.

View Profile
Image: Janelle/Flickr
Print

Don't blame Sophie: Plenty of toys get moldy and need to be cleaned

Sophie the Giraffe is no longer simply the world's animal-themed teething toy of choice since 1961. Sophie, it appears, has been hiding a dark secret.

There's every chance that inside Sophie's 100 percent natural rubber casing lies a thick coating of black mold.

More: Honest Company recalls baby powder

Last year, an Amazon reviewer posted a picture of the insides of Sophie, writing, "Beware! If you have a drooly baby, moisture will get in the hole and you'll end up with mold! We've had ours for two years and the entire inside is coated with black mold!"

But it's Dana Chianese, a pediatric dentist from New Jersey, who's had all parents of drooling infants looking at Sophie in a whole new light this week. The mom of two told Good Housekeeping that she found "a science experiment" living inside her son's Sophie after she noticed the air coming out of the hole smelled musty. "Smelly, ugly mold [was] living in my infant's favorite chew toy!" she said.

More: I'm embracing "hygge" with my kids because I'm lazy

In a statement to Good Housekeeping, a Sophie the Giraffe spokesperson said the toy's cleaning instructions should be carefully followed.

"We recommend to clean the surface of Sophie la Giraffe with a damp cloth," said Laurie Schraenen. "It should not be immersed in the water nor rinsed off to prevent water from getting inside, as she may become damaged."

It's easier said than done to keep teething toys dry — the whole point of them is to be sucked, chewed and drooled on. Despite the spokesperson's claims here, if you want to keep your kids' toys mold-free, you have to clean them. You don't have to be a scientist to know that mold is likely to grow wherever moisture accumulates in an enclosed space. And a damp cloth isn't going to cut it.

More: The 7 commandments of parenting post-divorce

These baby-safe cleaning tips are appropriate for bath toys, teething toys and any other toys your kid likes to gnaw on a regular basis.

1. Boiling water

Place the toys in boiling water. Squeeze out any disgusting stuff from the insides with tongs. Leave them to cool, then dry thoroughly.

2. Dishwasher

The simplest way to sanitize bath toys and blast any mold that might be growing is to run them through the dishwasher.

3. Vinegar

Mix 1 gallon of water with half a cup of white vinegar. Let the toys soak in the solution for at least an hour. Once the mold has loosened, scrub them clean. Leave them to dry and if they still smell of vinegar, rinse them before returning them to your child.

Tagged in
teething toys
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
New parenting tech from the 2017 CES
16 tattoos parents got that were inspired by their kids
Gifts for the mom expecting her second (or third, or fourth) child
14 meaningful pieces of advice for new parents from moms who have been there
Related Articles
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!