Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman has adopted a baby girl

Claire Gillespie

by

Image: Kimberly Schlapman/Instagram
A baby girl joins the Little Big Town family

Country singer Kimberly Schlapman's 9-year-old daughter Daisy Pearl is a lucky girl. She asked Santa for a little sister, and that's what she got.

The Schlapmans welcomed a new baby girl on New Year's Eve via domestic adoption, and introduced Dolly to the world on Instagram with a cute family portrait. Let's hope Daisy doesn't begin to regret her Christmas wish when Dolly wakes them all up in the middle of the night. (Celebrity babies cry too, right?)

The New Year brought our family new love. We're so excited to introduce you to Daisy's little sister, Dolly Grace.

A photo posted by Kimberly Schlapman (@ohgussie) on

Dolly might not be as popular as it once was (in the 1880s it was a regular in the top 300) but for a baby born into the Little Big Town family, what could be more appropriate? It's only the name of the world's most famous country diva.

(Yes, we are totally picturing a newborn Parton. Leopard print romper suit, sequined burp cloth... the works.) 

Kimberly and Steve Schlapman recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, but the Grammy-winning Little Big Town, whose hits include "Girl Crush" and "Better Man," have been together even longer — an impressive 18 years.

