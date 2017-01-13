Sections
Molly Sims has her third baby, and she swears it's her last

Claire Gillespie

by

Claire Gillespie

Molly Sims' baby boy has arrived

Model and actress Molly Sims (who's currently best known for talking to magazines about her babies) has given birth to her third child with husband Scott Stuber.

Sims introduced the new addition, a baby boy named Grey Douglas, to the world via Instagram Wednesday.

More: Model Porsche Thomas speaks out against racist shamers

Baby girls have a vast palette of color names (Ruby, Scarlet, Jade, Rose and Violet for starters), but the options for boys are more limited. Limited to one, pretty much: Grey. We can't say if Sims' choice was inspired by Christian Grey — aka pop culture's most well-known sadomasochist — but the name has jumped 3,000 places in the U.S. chart since the first wave of post-Fifty Shades babies was born in 2013. Make of that what you will.

More: New study provides key to raising honest kids

Grey Douglas joins big sister Scarlett May (hey! another color name), 21 months, and big brother Brooks Alan, 4. According to Sims, this new arrival will be the last. "My husband is getting a vasectomy," she told the press in October, "but he doesn’t know it yet."

More: These strong boy names all have great meanings he can be proud of

