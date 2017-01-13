Molly Sims' baby boy has arrived

When she's not writing, Claire Gillespie can most often be found wiping snotty noses, picking up Lego, taking photos of her cat or doing headstands.

Model and actress Molly Sims (who's currently best known for talking to magazines about her babies) has given birth to her third child with husband Scott Stuber.

Sims introduced the new addition, a baby boy named Grey Douglas, to the world via Instagram Wednesday.

Welcome to the world Grey Douglas Stuber 1.10.17 Words do not express how grateful and happy we are to have another piece of magic added to our little tribe! #blessed #tribeof5 A photo posted by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

Baby girls have a vast palette of color names (Ruby, Scarlet, Jade, Rose and Violet for starters), but the options for boys are more limited. Limited to one, pretty much: Grey. We can't say if Sims' choice was inspired by Christian Grey — aka pop culture's most well-known sadomasochist — but the name has jumped 3,000 places in the U.S. chart since the first wave of post-Fifty Shades babies was born in 2013. Make of that what you will.

Grey Douglas joins big sister Scarlett May (hey! another color name), 21 months, and big brother Brooks Alan, 4. According to Sims, this new arrival will be the last. "My husband is getting a vasectomy," she told the press in October, "but he doesn’t know it yet."

