Flipping Out star Jenni Pulos is pregnant

Claire Gillespie

by

When she's not writing, Claire Gillespie can most often be found wiping snotty noses, picking up Lego, taking photos of her cat or doing headstands.

View Profile
Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Jenni Pulos fans are flipping out (see what we did there?) over her baby news

Jenni Pulos is expecting a baby girl — which, after her struggles with infertility, she considers "a real miracle."

Pulos talked about her infertility on the most recent season of the Bravo show; she and her husband wanted to be open about the anxiety, stress and physical side effects that go hand in hand with IVF. In their case, they ended up with one embryo that had a 50 percent chance of viability. Luckily for them, the odds ended up in their favor.

Now, Pulos is looking forward to the overwhelming moment she meets her second daughter. "I feel like a champion because I took this on,” she said. "I can’t tell you what it’s going to feel like the day my daughter is born. I fought for this little girl."

Pulos and husband Jonathan Nassos married in May 2012 and suffered a miscarriage shortly afterward. Their first daughter Alianna was born in June 2013.

