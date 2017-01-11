Jenni Pulos fans are flipping out (see what we did there?) over her baby news

When she's not writing, Claire Gillespie can most often be found wiping snotty noses, picking up Lego, taking photos of her cat or doing headstands.

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com

Print

Jenni Pulos is expecting a baby girl — which, after her struggles with infertility, she considers "a real miracle."

More: Obama is officially America's favorite dad

Miracles are everywhere! Thanking God and everyone whose kindness and support helped more than you will ever know #LoveHelpers: @taili_song_roth A photo posted by Jenni Pulos (@jennipulos) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:23am PST

Pulos talked about her infertility on the most recent season of the Bravo show; she and her husband wanted to be open about the anxiety, stress and physical side effects that go hand in hand with IVF. In their case, they ended up with one embryo that had a 50 percent chance of viability. Luckily for them, the odds ended up in their favor.

More: Is there a Duggar due-date conspiracy?

Now, Pulos is looking forward to the overwhelming moment she meets her second daughter. "I feel like a champion because I took this on,” she said. "I can’t tell you what it’s going to feel like the day my daughter is born. I fought for this little girl."

Pulos and husband Jonathan Nassos married in May 2012 and suffered a miscarriage shortly afterward. Their first daughter Alianna was born in June 2013.

More: Should pregnant women avoid heartburn medication?