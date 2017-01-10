Did the mum who invoiced her friend for her kid's scuffed boots deserve to feel the wrath of Piers Morgan?

When she's not writing, Claire Gillespie can most often be found wiping snotty noses, picking up Lego, taking photos of her cat or doing headstands.

Mum Sarah Louise Bryan faced a social media backlash last week when it was revealed that she invoiced a fellow parent for a pair of £325 Italian fur-lined booties for her daughter to replace the ones that were scuffed during a playdate at the other parent's house.

But it's not just the Twitterati who took issue with her. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain today, host Piers Morgan reduced Bryan to tears when he called her the "worst kind of parent."

The 28-year-old mother was on the GMB sofa to defend her decision to invoice her friend for the damage she claimed was done to her child's boots, including marks from a Sharpie pen. She also had to take a dressing-down from Morgan for "buying a 3-year-old 60 pairs of shoes."

"There will not be a mother or father watching this who is not looking at you thinking, 'What on Earth are you doing buying a 3-year old 60 pairs of shoes, some of them worth £325,'" ranted Morgan. "They will also all be thinking, I guarantee it, that sending a bill to a friend who has just had them round for a playdate… do you understand how preposterous that makes you look?"

Bryan's feeble attempts to defend herself by comparing the situation to a child getting scratches on their body during a playdate were quickly shot down by Morgan, who said, "You're the worst [kind of parent]."

Morgan's harsh words may have reduced Bryan to tears, but she's remained defiant in the face of the huge social media backlash over the booties, accusing her critics of cyberbullying and saying they should be ashamed of themselves for making such a fuss "over a pair of shoes."

Pot, kettle, black, anyone?

Yes, it sucks when we've shelled out on a cute sweater or adorable dress for our child, only for them to rip or stain it within minutes. But clothes (and red fur-lined booties) are made to be worn, and a child who grows up in fear of getting a mark on anything they wear is going to have a whole bunch of issues.

If Bryan wanted sympathy, she went on the wrong show. However, if she wanted more publicity, it was the perfect move. Anyone Piers Morgan has a go at is likely to end up in the tabloids, and there's a definite possibility this mum enjoys her time in the spotlight — for whatever reason. Last year, she claimed to have made a dress from pubic hair after appealing on social media for donations.

