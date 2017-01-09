She's 49, but that doesn't stop Nicole Kidman from hoping for another baby

When she's not writing, Claire Gillespie can most often be found wiping snotty noses, picking up Lego, taking photos of her cat or doing headstands.

Nicole Kidman has revealed her desire to expand her family. The actress is still hoping to put several heartbreaks behind her and have another baby at the age of 49.

Kidman already has four kids — adopted children Isabella, 25, and Connor, 21, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and daughters Sunday Rose, 8, and Faith, 5, with husband Keith Urban.

Speaking to Event magazine, Kidman admitted she once thought she would never be able to give birth due to fertility problems, and that it was "against the odds" when she conceived Sunday Rose naturally. Her youngest child, Faith, was born via surrogate.

But Kidman remains hopeful. "I still have the faintest hope that something may happen to me this year," she said. "Keith and I would love to have more babies. My grandmother gave birth to my mother at 49. I would be beyond happy and just welcome it with open arms. Children are the joy of my life."

What are the chances of a woman getting pregnant over the age of 45? It's not impossible, but it's very rare. The chances of a 45-year-old woman getting pregnant are less than 1 percent each month. However, because the decline in fertility is related to a woman's eggs and not her uterus, healthy eggs can greatly boost her chances of getting pregnant. Most fertility clinics advise women who want to conceive between the age of 46 and 50 to use eggs donated by a younger woman. The American Society for Reproductive Medicine suggests that after the age of 45, IVF using donor eggs is the only "reasonable alternative."

If Kidman's wish comes true and she does have another child, she's certainly not alone. Many celebrity mothers have had kids in their late 40s. Kelly Preston had son Benjamin with husband John Travolta at 48. National Lampoon's Vacation star Beverly D'Angelo had twins at 49 with then-65-year-old boyfriend Al Pacino in 2001. Geena Davis had daughter Alizeh at 46 and twin boys Kian and Kaiis at 48. CNN anchorwoman Nancy Grace was also 48 when she had twins Lucy and John. Halle Berry had her second child Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez at 47. And earlier this month, Janet Jackson welcomed son Eissa at 50.

