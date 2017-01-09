J.R. and Jewel Smith's premature baby girl weighs 1 pound

When she's not writing, Claire Gillespie can most often be found wiping snotty noses, picking up Lego, taking photos of her cat or doing headstands.

So far, 2017 hasn't been easy for NBA star J.R. Smith and his wife Jewel. The couple recorded a video revealing the "very important news" that marks a tough time for the family. Their third daughter was born last week — five months before her due date.

"Hi, everybody," said Jewel. "We decided to share with the world what’s been going on with our family the past five days. We know a lot of you guys congratulated us on the expectancy of our little baby girl, but we had her five months early. She’s 5 days old today, and her name is Dakota and she weighs 1 pound."

She went on to explain why they have decided to make the news public.

"We know we’re not the only family going through this, who has been through this and who will ever go through it," she said. "That’s why we decided to share what we’re going through with you guys. Please keep us in your prayers and we’ll do the same for everyone else."

On Friday, Jewel shared a Bible verse on her Instagram account with the caption, "Sincerely thanking God for Another Day of Life."

Sincerely thanking God for Another Day of Life A photo posted by Jewel Smith (@jewey808) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:25am PST

The couple, who married in August 2016, announced their pregnancy on Uninterrupted last October, just after Smith confirmed he would be re-signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers. They are also parents to Demi and Peyton.