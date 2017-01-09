Little People, Big World couple Zach and Tori Roloff held a gender-reveal party

When she's not writing, Claire Gillespie can most often be found wiping snotty noses, picking up Lego, taking photos of her cat or doing headstands.

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff are having a baby boy.

No reality TV pregnancy is complete without a publicized gender reveal, and the couple, who married in July 2015 and announced their pregnancy last November, held a party for friends and family Saturday night to find out the sex of their first child.

It's a... BOY! Zach and I are so excited to finally find out what we are having! We were so blessed to be able to share the moment with such close friends and family! Things are getting real at the roloff household! #ZandTpartyofthree Thanks for the awesome photo @jeremyroloff A photo posted by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jan 7, 2017 at 6:36pm PST

A few days earlier, Tori posted a list of old wives' tales on Instagram and asked her followers to predict the baby's gender. According to her answers, the odds were in favor of a girl.

Alright friends... what do you think?! Zach and I can't wait to find out what baby roloff is!! Feels like we've been waiting a lifetime! #ZandTpartyofthree A photo posted by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jan 5, 2017 at 9:19pm PST

The sonogram said otherwise, however, which tells us everything we need to know about old wives' tales.

Zach and Tori's baby boy is due in May.

