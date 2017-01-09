Little People, Big World couple Zach and Tori Roloff held a gender-reveal party

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff are having a baby boy.
No reality TV pregnancy is complete without a publicized gender reveal, and the couple, who married in July 2015 and announced their pregnancy last November, held a party for friends and family Saturday night to find out the sex of their first child.
A few days earlier, Tori posted a list of old wives' tales on Instagram and asked her followers to predict the baby's gender. According to her answers, the odds were in favor of a girl.
The sonogram said otherwise, however, which tells us everything we need to know about old wives' tales.
Zach and Tori's baby boy is due in May.
