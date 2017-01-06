Sections
Mom gave birth to four babies in one year and no, they're not quadruplets

Image: Getty Images
The parents who wished for kids close in age got (three) more than they bargained for

A mom's desire to have children close in age should have come with the warning, "be careful what you wish for," because Becky Johns from Wales ended up giving birth to four babies in an 11-month period — and they weren't quadruplets.

Yes, let that sink in for a moment. Four babies. Eleven months.

Johns gave birth to daughter Mya in February 2015, and became pregnant again just one week later. (Sex one week after giving birth? How is that even possible?) While the second pregnancy was planned — Johns and her partner Jason Evans decided they wanted Mya to have a sibling of a similar age to play with — the couple were not prepared for what they discovered at their first sonogram: triplets.

Luckily, each baby came from a separate egg, which meant there were no risks associated with any one of them sharing a placenta — which is not the healthiest way to carry triplets.

We're guessing the couple had a small meltdown, but they now insist they couldn't be more delighted with how their family has turned out. In January 2016, Johns gave birth by Cesarean section to Ryan, Raya and Phoebe. She also has a 9-year-old daughter Kayla, who is (fortunately) "thrilled with her three new brothers and sisters."

"It’s lovely to think that Mya and the triplets will grow up so close in age,” said Johns. Someone give this woman a medal.

