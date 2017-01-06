Khloé Kardashian plans to join the mom club in 2017

When she's not writing, Claire Gillespie can most often be found wiping snotty noses, picking up Lego, taking photos of her cat or doing headstands.

We know Kim Kardashian West is contemplating a third baby, but little sister Khloé Kardashian might just beat her to it. According to Radar Online, Kardashian is "baby crazy" and so committed to getting pregnant in 2017, she's even willing to bid farewell to her abs.

Decisions, decisions. Keep the hot bod, or let it become a softer, spongier home for another Kardashian? It's a tough call.

Apparently, Kardashian always wanted to become a mom before she hit 30, and she turns 33 in June. She's made no secret of her desire to start a family in the past, revealing on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians last year that after her divorce from Lamar Odom was finalized, she wants "to have kids and maybe to be remarried one day."

Kardashian is, of course, already an aunt to six mini versions of her equally famous siblings. Kim Kardashian West has daughter North West, 3, and son Saint West, 1, with husband Kanye West. Kourtney Kardashian has daughter Penelope Scotland Disick, 4, and sons Mason Dash Disick, 7, and Reign Aston Disick, 2, with ex-husband Scott Disick. And the newest member of the clan was born last November, when Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna welcomed daughter Dream Renée Kardashian.

