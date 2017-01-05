Brace yourselves for breaking Teen Mom news — another baby is on the way

Sweet DeJesus, another Teen Mom is pregnant.
This time, it's Briana DeJesus, who appeared on Teen Mom 3. The show was canceled after only one season in 2013, but nonetheless, its teenage mothers remain in the public domain for having plastic surgery, falling out with their exes and, of course, having babies.
More: 7 ways your second pregnancy is way different than your first
DeJesus, now 22, revealed her second pregnancy on Instagram Monday, sharing a sonogram photograph with the caption, "Looks like Nova won't be an only child anymore. Super excited for July."
More: Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are parents
My baby girl will be a big sister and she's so excited... she puts her ear on my belly and tells me she hears the baby calling her name. She tells me she's gonna stay up at night just to help me. lmaooooo god I'm so excited for this she wants a little sister so bad so let's see what happens! Love u Nova! always will and you will always have a special place in my heart, my beautiful chocolate drop now it's time to make space for baby #2
Nova is DeJesus' 5-year-old daughter with ex Devoin Austin. Now single, DeJesus revealed on Twitter that she's 13 weeks pregnant and is hoping for a boy.
DeJesus' former Teen Mom 3 co-star Katie Yeager is also pregnant, and fellow Teen Moms Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans and Ashley Salazar are also expecting babies in 2017. That's a Teen Mom baby shower special just begging to be made.
More: Hatchimals can talk, sing, walk... and curse, apparently
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!