Teen Mom 3 alum Briana DeJesus is pregnant again

Claire Gillespie

by

When she's not writing, Claire Gillespie can most often be found wiping snotty noses, picking up Lego, taking photos of her cat or doing headstands.

Image: Briana DeJesus/Instagram
Brace yourselves for breaking Teen Mom news — another baby is on the way

Sweet DeJesus, another Teen Mom is pregnant.

This time, it's Briana DeJesus, who appeared on Teen Mom 3. The show was canceled after only one season in 2013, but nonetheless, its teenage mothers remain in the public domain for having plastic surgery, falling out with their exes and, of course, having babies.

More: 7 ways your second pregnancy is way different than your first

DeJesus, now 22, revealed her second pregnancy on Instagram Monday, sharing a sonogram photograph with the caption, "Looks like Nova won't be an only child anymore. Super excited for July."

Looks like Nova won't be an only child anymore. Super excited for July

A photo posted by Bri Baby (@_brianadejesus) on

More: Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are parents

Nova is DeJesus' 5-year-old daughter with ex Devoin Austin. Now single, DeJesus revealed on Twitter that she's 13 weeks pregnant and is hoping for a boy.

DeJesus' former Teen Mom 3 co-star Katie Yeager is also pregnant, and fellow Teen Moms Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans and Ashley Salazar are also expecting babies in 2017. That's a Teen Mom baby shower special just begging to be made.

More: Hatchimals can talk, sing, walk... and curse, apparently

Comments
