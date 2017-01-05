Sections
Mara Lane and Jonathan Rhys Meyers have a baby boy

Claire Gillespie

by

Image: Guillermo Proano/WENN.com
Jonathan Rhys Meyers' new son is going to be the leader of the pack, apparently

When we found out Jonathan Rhys Meyers was going to be a dad back in December, we didn't realize the baby would arrive only days later. But it did — and Rhys Meyers and his fiancée Mara Lane now have a son.

According to E! News, the couple welcomed baby boy Wolf at their LA home on Dec. 15, possibly only hours after this baby bump pic was posted to Lane's Instagram.

Anyway, back to the name. Wolf is not your typical moniker — although among celebrities, there's definitely a trend forming toward naming your baby after the more aggressive creatures. Forget Kitten, Bunny and Robin — we're talking Bear (Kate Winslet and Ned Rocknroll), Fox (Dan Carter and Honor Dillon), Hawk (Tony Romo and Candice Crawford) and, of course, new baby Wolf.

Perhaps they'll call him Wolfie, which sounds slightly cuddlier, but only slightly.

