Jonathan Rhys Meyers' new son is going to be the leader of the pack, apparently

When we found out Jonathan Rhys Meyers was going to be a dad back in December, we didn't realize the baby would arrive only days later. But it did — and Rhys Meyers and his fiancée Mara Lane now have a son.
According to E! News, the couple welcomed baby boy Wolf at their LA home on Dec. 15, possibly only hours after this baby bump pic was posted to Lane's Instagram.
Our other official prego wego dress. Found in #Amsterdam #Noordermarkt for 15 euros yes please. Every other day I dunno as I have other dresses but Baby likes these ones ... is super conscious, connected & aware. Has not let me eat much meat entire pregnancy either ... has me thinking about things I'd rather live in ignorance to. #speciesism waat just stap angel alien baby about to rock my world I already know #thankful for my soon to be best teacher and friend
Anyway, back to the name. Wolf is not your typical moniker — although among celebrities, there's definitely a trend forming toward naming your baby after the more aggressive creatures. Forget Kitten, Bunny and Robin — we're talking Bear (Kate Winslet and Ned Rocknroll), Fox (Dan Carter and Honor Dillon), Hawk (Tony Romo and Candice Crawford) and, of course, new baby Wolf.
Perhaps they'll call him Wolfie, which sounds slightly cuddlier, but only slightly.
