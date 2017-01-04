Actress Felicia Day announced her pregnancy three weeks before her due date

When she's not writing, Claire Gillespie can most often be found wiping snotty noses, picking up Lego, taking photos of her cat or doing headstands.

Felicia Day is pregnant, and not just a little bit pregnant. She's really freaking pregnant.

The 37-year-old actress shared her news on Twitter, with a picture of her baby bump confirming that she is, in fact, expecting a baby "in about three weeks." Oh, and it's a girl.

She's coming in about three weeks so I guess I should announce this and stuff. pic.twitter.com/OCZw2CoHvr — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) January 3, 2017

We know Felicia Day from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Supernatural and Eureka (not to mention the beloved Dr. Horrible's Sing Along Blog); she also created and wrote the award-winning web series The Guild, and founded YouTube channel Geek and Sundry. What we don't know is whether she's taking this parenting trip solo (she's not married, has never confirmed her relationship status and hasn't been linked to anyone recently.)

Not that this matters, and considering it took Day this long to reveal her pregnancy, we're betting she keeps the details to herself.

