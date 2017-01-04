Sections
Felicia Day is pregnant — very, very pregnant

Image: C.M. Wiggins/WENN.com
Print

Actress Felicia Day announced her pregnancy three weeks before her due date

Felicia Day is pregnant, and not just a little bit pregnant. She's really freaking pregnant.

The 37-year-old actress shared her news on Twitter, with a picture of her baby bump confirming that she is, in fact, expecting a baby "in about three weeks." Oh, and it's a girl.

More: Crying baby (and her parents) booted out of first class

We know Felicia Day from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Supernatural and Eureka (not to mention the beloved Dr. Horrible's Sing Along Blog); she also created and wrote the award-winning web series The Guild, and founded YouTube channel Geek and Sundry. What we don't know is whether she's taking this parenting trip solo (she's not married, has never confirmed her relationship status and hasn't been linked to anyone recently.) 

More: Janet Jackson's baby is born

Not that this matters, and considering it took Day this long to reveal her pregnancy, we're betting she keeps the details to herself.

More: Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are parents

SheKnows is making some changes!