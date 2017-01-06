You can laugh — we won't tell

Nicole Fabian-Weber lives outside of New York City with her husband, toddler, and baby. She writes parenting, entertainment, and lifestyle articles for numerous websites, and spends way too much time thinking about what to write in "abou...

If you're a parent, you're in need of one thing: a good laugh (and maybe a nap). From constant interruptions to kicking — yes, kicking — to prove one's love, here are this week's most hilarious tweets from parents. Your sanity will thank you.

1. Have patience

My New Year's resolution was to have more patience but, thanks to my kids, I broke that within 5 minutes of the New Year. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) January 3, 2017

2. Hungry?

My kid consumes more calories in the ten minutes after I announce it's bedtime than he does all day. — Life at Tiffany's (@lifeattiffanys) January 2, 2017

3. Sexy times

wife: Let's fool around after the kids go to bed

narrator: But they never did fool around — Josh (@iwearaonesie) January 2, 2017

4. Who's in charge?

*Puts one kid "in charge" for five minutes while I shower. Finally understands the inspiration behind Lord of the Flies.* — Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) January 3, 2017

5. Valiant effort

My son just guessed that hiccups are when your lungs are farting, so I guess we're not going to have a doctor in family. — HowToBeADad (@HowToBeADad) January 3, 2017

6. Duh, parents

Go get a napkin? Why the hell would I do that when I'm already rocking these sweet ass napkin pants?



-kids — Real American Dadass (@R_A_Dadass) January 3, 2017

7. Love taps

My kids are taking turns kicking me to prove who loves me more, so, yeah, parenthood is full of precious moments I will treasure always. — Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) January 2, 2017

8. Good point

4: dad, can we get a dog?

Me: that would be a big job & take a lot of time you know?

4: If you watch less Netflix I'm sure it'll be fine. — Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) January 2, 2017

9. Bad stick

Oh, your kid loves to be outside? Mine blames all of nature for the time he tripped over a stick. — Amy Dillon (@amydillon) January 3, 2017

