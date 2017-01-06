You can laugh — we won't tell

If you're a parent, you're in need of one thing: a good laugh (and maybe a nap). From constant interruptions to kicking — yes, kicking — to prove one's love, here are this week's most hilarious tweets from parents. Your sanity will thank you.
My New Year's resolution was to have more patience but, thanks to my kids, I broke that within 5 minutes of the New Year.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) January 3, 2017
My kid consumes more calories in the ten minutes after I announce it's bedtime than he does all day.— Life at Tiffany's (@lifeattiffanys) January 2, 2017
wife: Let's fool around after the kids go to bed— Josh (@iwearaonesie) January 2, 2017
narrator: But they never did fool around
*Puts one kid "in charge" for five minutes while I shower. Finally understands the inspiration behind Lord of the Flies.*— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) January 3, 2017
My son just guessed that hiccups are when your lungs are farting, so I guess we're not going to have a doctor in family.— HowToBeADad (@HowToBeADad) January 3, 2017
Go get a napkin? Why the hell would I do that when I'm already rocking these sweet ass napkin pants?— Real American Dadass (@R_A_Dadass) January 3, 2017
-kids
My kids are taking turns kicking me to prove who loves me more, so, yeah, parenthood is full of precious moments I will treasure always.— Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) January 2, 2017
4: dad, can we get a dog?— Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) January 2, 2017
Me: that would be a big job & take a lot of time you know?
4: If you watch less Netflix I'm sure it'll be fine.
Oh, your kid loves to be outside? Mine blames all of nature for the time he tripped over a stick.— Amy Dillon (@amydillon) January 3, 2017
I'm just a mom, standing in front of my husband, trying to say something that I can no longer remember cause my kid interrupted us 75 times.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) January 2, 2017
