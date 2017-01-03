Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Hatchimals can talk, sing, walk... and curse, apparently

Claire Gillespie

by

When she's not writing, Claire Gillespie can most often be found wiping snotty noses, picking up Lego, taking photos of her cat or doing headstands.

View Profile
Image: Chad Alan/YouTube
Print

Cursing Hatchimal says what all parents are thinking about the 'must-have' toy

2016 will be remembered as the year we lost some of the biggest cultural icons of all time. It will also be remembered as the year Donald Trump, in some alternative universe-type situation, was elected president of the United States. And for millions of parents, it will be remembered as the year they nearly lost their minds (plus time, energy and money they'll never get back) trying to get their hands on the must-have (and sold-out) Christmas toy: the Hatchimal.

More: Why I kiss my kids on the lips and I'm not planning to stop

Such a fuss was made about this thing, you'd think it possessed magical powers. Alas, no. It's a small battery-operated bird-like creature with slightly creepy eyes in a plastic shell. It uses its spring-loaded beak to "hatch" out of its shell (if you're lucky; see below) and thereafter, it is the lucky child's responsibility to rear it through three stages of life: baby, toddler and child. Hatchimals can be taught how to talk, sing and walk. Hours of fun, apparently.

One Hatchimal is currently experiencing its 15 minutes of fame after a Canadian dad told CTV Vancouver that his 6-year-old son's toy doesn't just talk — it uses rather colorful language. The outbursts occur during the night, when all well-trained Hatchimals should really be sleeping soundly. But this one, according to George Galego, says "fuck me" in its sleep.

More: Kid uses sleeping mom's thumbprint for online shopping spree

Galego shared a video of the cussing creature on YouTube, but we have to say, it's not entirely clear what it's saying. Which is just as well — Galego's wife Sarah says their son can't distinguish between the cursing and the general Hatchimal gibberish, so they won't be returning the toy.

This is just the latest controversy facing the Christmas toy of 2016. Seemingly, hundreds of children across the world are beyond devastated that their Hatchimals won't hatch. There was even a Facebook group set up for disgruntled parents to share their own personal tales of how Hatchimal ruined Christmas. "Dead Hatchimal Owners United" appears to have now been deactivated, however — perhaps unable to cope with the level of activity.

The toy's Canadian manufacturer, Spin Master, did release a statement on Christmas Day acknowledging the complaints that had flooded in from customers, and there's also a tips and tricks section on their website to help coax those stubborn Hatchimals out of their plastic shells.

We should know by now that trend toys rarely live up to the hype. But if you're one of the parents who paid hundreds of dollars to ensure their kid had a smile on their face on Christmas morning, you may be echoing the words of one particular Hatchimal. Fuck me, indeed.

More: I'm using baby dolls to teach my daughter about racial bias

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
The top 10 TV moms of 2016
53 Christmas coloring and activity pages to keep your kids busy on break
Our favorite Christmas quotes to share with your family
Printable snowflake templates to create beautiful crafts
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. January is full of TV premieres — 21 to be exact
  2. Why you’re wiping yourself all wrong
  3. Rob Kardashian's sticking to his New Year's resolution after being hospitalized
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!