Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are parents

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
The DWTS couple have a baby boy after a (possibly) marathon labor

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy have been dancing around some important news this week. (See what we did there?) Fans have been playing a guessing game after Maksim posted a video to Instagram of the DWTS couple racing down New York City's Park Avenue.

A video posted by @maksimc on

They didn't have to wait long for Chmerkovskiy to confirm that their destination was indeed the hospital, as he posted a picture of his fiancée applying mascara from her bed.

But first...a little make up

A photo posted by @maksimc on

But then they went dark, leaving those of us paying attention with questions. Had the baby been born? Had Murgatroyd been laboring for 36 hours? And most important, had her mascara stayed on throughout?

Their son finally arrived in the early hours of Jan. 4, with Chmerkovskiy revealing the name on Twitter. No picture of Murgatroyd afterward, which was disappointing, because we really wanted to see about that mascara. If any mascara could stay on during labor, that would be quite a selling point.

Shai is the first child for the Dancing with the Stars couple. His name is Hebrew and means "gift."

