New year, new baby for Amy Smart and Carter Oosterhouse

2017 is going pretty well for actress Amy Smart so far. The 40-year-old actress has had her first child with husband Carter Oosterhouse — a baby girl named Flora (which was also the name of the Roman goddess of flowers and spring.)

Smart used Instagram to share the news, posting a family portrait with the caption, "It is with great gratitude and pleasure to welcome our little girl Flora to the world. What a blessed way to bring in 2017. Amen and Thank You God for this special new life!!"

Let's be honest — not many of us start a brand new year with much more than a hangover, a few extra pounds and a bunch of resolutions that'll be broken before February. A new member of the family definitely tops all that.

Smart and Oosterhouse started dating in 2010, got engaged five months later and married in 2011.

