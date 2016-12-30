Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery are now parents of three

When she's not writing, Claire Gillespie can most often be found wiping snotty noses, picking up Lego, taking photos of her cat or doing headstands.

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo has only gone and sprung a holiday surprise on us.

Pompeo and her husband Chris Ivery have a new addition to their family: son Eli Christopher Ivery. And the little guy looks pretty content in a cute father-son pic Pompeo posted on her Instagram account.

The actress also warned her husband that he has been usurped as the No. 1 male in the family. "Chris Ivery just fell a notch," she captioned the snap. "I've got a new guy."

The couple may not have announced Eli's arrival so soon had they not been papped hiking in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles Wednesday, with Ivery carrying the baby boy in a front holder. After all, 2-year-old daughter Sienna May's arrival via surrogate wasn't announced until two months after the fact. Damn you, paparazzi.

Pompeo and Ivery are also parents to daughter Stella Luna, 7.

