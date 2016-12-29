Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2016 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Jesse and Ann Csincsak bring another baby into the Bachelor family

Claire Gillespie

by

When she's not writing, Claire Gillespie can most often be found wiping snotty noses, picking up Lego, taking photos of her cat or doing headstands.

View Profile
Image: Jesse Cincsak/Instagram
Print

Baby No. 3 for reality TV alums Jesse and Ann Csincsak breaks a Bachelor record

Former Bachelor/Bachelorette contestants Jesse Csincsak and Ann Lueders have had another baby.

We actually have no idea how these two got together (Csincsak was the "winner" of The Bachelorette Season 4 and Lueders was a contestant in The Bachelor season 13), but they have managed to have three kids together, so yay!

More: Nick and Vanessa Lachey have a new baby

Son Carter James Csincsak arrived on Dec. 27 and is named after Lueders' late father, Brian Carter Lueders. (Carter also means "cart driver" or "cart maker," but we'll skip past that.) The new arrival joins big sister Charlotte Jean, 2, and brother Noah Theodore, 5.

More: Colonial baby names are old enough to be cool again

My two little guys

A photo posted by Ann (Lueders) Csincsak (@anncsincsak) on

Csincsak and Lueders' latest bundle of joy is yet further proof that while appearing on The Bachelor — even winning it, because Csincsak did get his hands on that oh-so covetable final rose — is no guarantee of lasting love, it is a pretty good way to get on the baby train. We've lost count of the number of Bachelor babies who've been born since the show started way back in 2002. Clue: It's a lot.

Die-hard fans of the ABC dating show will already know that baby Carter makes his mom and dad the very first Bachelor alums to have three children together. To the rest of you: You're welcome.

More: The signs that you, mom, are doing too much

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
53 Christmas coloring and activity pages to keep your kids busy on break
Our favorite Christmas quotes to share with your family
Printable snowflake templates to create beautiful crafts
16 family Christmas card photo ideas that will wow your relatives
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 3 new Starbucks drinks that answer your chocolate cravings
  2. Zach Galifianakis and his wife had another baby
  3. Netflix helps you ring in the new year with your kids
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!