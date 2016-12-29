Sections
/

Pink's new baby is here and his name is gorgeous

Image: Michael Stewart/WireImage/Getty Images
Pink and Carey Hart probably didn't name their son after whiskey, but it's a cool name anyway

It's been the quickest celebrity pregnancy of all time, because Pink is smarter than all of us and managed to keep the news of her second child under wraps forever. Or maybe she just knows that, famous or not, it's possible to keep anything a secret if you really want to.

Anyway, her new baby has arrived and he let his mama enjoy her Christmas dinner before making his appearance on Dec. 26.

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on

Jameson Moon Hart is his name, and he joins big sister Willow Sage, 5. The official meaning of Jameson is "son of James," which clearly means nothing in this case, as the baby daddy is Pink's husband, Carey Hart. Is the newborn named after the popular brand of Irish whiskey? Who knows? But it's a pretty cool name.

I love my baby daddy

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on

