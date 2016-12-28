Sections
Zach Galifianakis and his wife had another baby

Alice Bradley

by

I'm Parenting Editor at SheKnows. I'm the co-author of Let's Panic About Babies(Macmillan, 2011). I've also written for numerous publications including Salon, Redbook, Nerve, and The Onion. I live in Brooklyn with my husband, son, tiny d...

Image: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Print

Star of ‘The Hangover’ welcomes his second son, who may or may not be bearded

Zach Galifianakis and his wife Quinn Lundberg’s second son was born almost two months ago. We would have told you earlier if we had known. The couple just hid it from us, like they deserve a private life. (They probably do deserve a private life.) 

More: Watch Jon Hamm & Zach Galifianakis stump each other playing two truths, one lie

Anyway, Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg was born on Nov. 7, 2016. Rufus, by the way, means "red-haired." It is a very good name, and we approve. We don’t know whether or not we can approve of the name of his older brother because once again, the couple is keeping secrets from us. Although we do know that Zach is an extremely strict dad.

No word on whether the baby was born with a full beard, but we like to imagine that this is so. If any pictures emerge, we’ll probably draw a beard on that baby. This is how we entertain ourselves at SheKnows.

More: The best Zach Galifianakis jokes of all time

