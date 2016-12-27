It's a boy for Nick and Vanessa Lachey

I'm Parenting Editor at SheKnows. I'm the co-author of Let's Panic About Babies (Macmillan, 2011). I've also written for numerous publications including Salon, Redbook, Nerve, and The Onion. I live in Brooklyn with my husband, son, tiny d...

Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Print

Nick and Vanessa Lachey's third child, Phoenix Robert Lachey, was born on Christmas Eve. "We had our Christmas miracle," the couple shared on Instagram.

Before you Google "Who's Nick Lachey again?" come on. You know Nick Lachey. 98 Degrees Nick Lachey. No? Jessica Simpson's once husband? Newlyweds reality show? Marijuana legalization advocate? (OK, you probably don't know him from that last one, but we learned it on his WIkipedia page and we think it's pretty cool.) And maybe you remember Lachey from our story about him from five years ago when he was dragging his feet on having kids? (We assume you have a SheKnows scrapbook where you copy and paste all your favorite archived stories.)

Listen, Nick Lachey's been doing just fine. He doesn't need you to remember him.

It's a very Merry Christmas indeed! We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5 A photo posted by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:15am PST

The name Phoenix, by the way, comes from the Greek myth of the bird who dies in flames and is reborn from the ashes. Phoenix Robert joins his sister Brooklyn Elisabeth and brother Camden John and continues the family's tradition of giving their kids inventive first names and completely boring middle ones.

More: Modern baby names for boys