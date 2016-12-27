Sections
Nick and Vanessa Lachey have a new baby

Alice Bradley

by

I'm Parenting Editor at SheKnows.

Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
It's a boy for Nick and Vanessa Lachey

Nick and Vanessa Lachey's third child, Phoenix Robert Lachey, was born on Christmas Eve. "We had our Christmas miracle," the couple shared on Instagram.

Before you Google "Who's Nick Lachey again?" come on. You know Nick Lachey. 98 Degrees Nick Lachey. No? Jessica Simpson's once husband? Newlyweds reality show? Marijuana legalization advocate? (OK, you probably don't know him from that last one, but we learned it on his WIkipedia page and we think it's pretty cool.) And maybe you remember Lachey from our story about him from five years ago when he was dragging his feet on having kids? (We assume you have a SheKnows scrapbook where you copy and paste all your favorite archived stories.) 

Listen, Nick Lachey's been doing just fine. He doesn't need you to remember him.

The name Phoenix, by the way, comes from the Greek myth of the bird who dies in flames and is reborn from the ashes. Phoenix Robert joins his sister Brooklyn Elisabeth and brother Camden John and continues the family's tradition of giving their kids inventive first names and completely boring middle ones.

