 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Audrey Nethery sings holiday songs, cheers us all up

SheKnows Editors

by

SheKnows.com helps empower women through articles and discussion related to women's issues including beauty, relationships and parenting.

View Profile
Image: SheKnows
Print

Audrey Nethery brings the holiday cheer

Need a last-minute dose of holiday cheer?

Meet Audrey Nethery, an eight-year-old dancing and singing sensation. Audrey was diagnosed with Diamond-Blackfan anemia, a bone marrow disorder, when she was 2 months old. But that’s not stopping her from enjoying herself and delighting everyone around her.

“Audrey has always loved music. Since she was a baby she would clap and move to music, so I think it's a part of who she is,” her father told us. “And her doctors also say that dancing is very good for Audrey!” 

If you want to learn about Audrey and the work her family is doing to spread awareness about DBA, check out her Facebook page.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
20 Printable Easter-Themed Coloring Pages for Kids
22 Unique Easter Basket Gifts for Kids That Won't Break the Bank
Stupidly Adorable Holiday Outfits for Your Baby or Child
Must-Haves for the Multitasking Mom
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. The Surprising Reason Gwyneth Paltrow Won't Eat Octopus
  2. Nail Salon Charges More for Overweight Customers
  3. How to Connect With Your Teen, Whether You Want to or Not
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started