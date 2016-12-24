Audrey Nethery brings the holiday cheer

Image: SheKnows

Need a last-minute dose of holiday cheer?

Meet Audrey Nethery, an eight-year-old dancing and singing sensation. Audrey was diagnosed with Diamond-Blackfan anemia, a bone marrow disorder, when she was 2 months old. But that’s not stopping her from enjoying herself and delighting everyone around her.

“Audrey has always loved music. Since she was a baby she would clap and move to music, so I think it's a part of who she is,” her father told us. “And her doctors also say that dancing is very good for Audrey!”

If you want to learn about Audrey and the work her family is doing to spread awareness about DBA, check out her Facebook page.