Kobe and Vanessa Bryant share the first pic of daughter No. 3

When she's not writing, Claire Gillespie can most often be found wiping snotty noses, picking up Lego, taking photos of her cat or doing headstands.

Image: Brian To/WENN.com

Print

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant welcomed their third daughter last week, and darn, does that child have good genes.

The couple, also parents to 13-year-old Natalia and 10-year-old Gianna, shared a picture of their new baby girl on their Instagram accounts Wednesday. Yes, she's a beaut.

More: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' baby name secret is out

@vanessabryant and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!! #BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel Bianka Bella Bryant December 5, 2016 7 pounds 5 ounces 20 inches A photo posted by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Dec 21, 2016 at 5:20pm PST

They also revealed her name: Bianka Bella Bryant.

More: Traditional names for babies born close to Christmas

Bianka is a variation of Bianca, an Italian name meaning "white" that's been popular with American parents since the 1990s. Pop culture Biancas include the elegant mouse in Disney's 1977 animated movie The Rescuers and the Shakespearean characters in two plays, Othello and The Taming of the Shrew. But it's perhaps thanks to the first Mrs. Mick Jagger that the name first charted in the U.S. chart — it went on to reach a high of No. 84 in 1990 and ranked at No. 379 in 2015.

However, the spelling Bianka is perhaps better suited to the daughter of a former NBA superstar. German tennis player Bianka Lamade, Bulgarian rhythmic gymnast Bianka Panova and German Olympic rower Bianka Schwede are three sporty bearers of the name.

Speculation that the K in the new baby's name stands for Kobe remains unconfirmed. Stay tuned, celebrity baby name fans.

More: 2016 was the year of the unique baby name