Jill Duggar Dillard continues the family's proud tradition of having all the kids

Image: D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Print

In September, we predicted that there would be a Duggar baby boom in 2017. And here we go: There’s yet another Duggar coming into this world. We hate that we know enough about the Duggars to be this on target, but this is what we do, after all.

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband, Jerick (just kidding, it’s Derick — we wish it were Jerick) are having their second baby. They announced this on their website, saying “another sweet Dillard baby” will be joining their movement — er, family — in July. Meanwhile, Jessa is well into her second pregnancy, and since Jinger just got married, and we all know she engaged in premarital front-hugging and who knows what else, we give her a few days until her own announcement.

More: Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar 'couldn't be happier' about their 20th kid

Given that their parents have been awarded wealth and fame due to their enormous number of children — and also they do it for their beliefs or whatever — it stands to reason that their children will follow suit. But how many will each of the Duggar children have? Twenty? Thirty? Forty-five? How much can the Duggar women’s bodies take? They seem like strong girls, but still, we worry. And if they have more and more children, what will become of the rest of us? Will the world eventually fill with Duggars?

These are the questions that keep us up at night. We're going to keep a close eye on the Duggars in the coming months and years, and we will update you as the situation warrants.

More: The Duggars made one helluva bold move sharing this photo of Josh & Anna