/

The latest Hills baby has a name fit for royalty

The Hills alum Frankie Delgado gives his new baby a regal name

The Hills alum Frankie Delgado has welcomed his first son with wife Jennifer Delgado.

Prince Francis Franco Delgado was born on Dec. 16 and the reality TV star shared pictures of his son on Instagram that weekend. Delgado and his wife also have a 2-year-old daughter, Isabella.

More: This printable guide is about to solve all your baby-naming squabbles

More: 2016 was the year of the unique baby name

Prince is obviously a regal baby boy name, and Delgado isn't the first non-royal to use it for his son. Even before Prince died in April 2016, the name had reached No. 387 on the U.S. chart — its highest point since 1904. Michael Jackson chose it for not one but two of his sons, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. I and Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. II (also known as Blanket). Other celebrity parents who've chosen the name for their sons are American rapper Swizz Beatz and American singer Solomon Burke.

Delgado married Jennifer in 2013 after getting engaged in 2012. He's not the only former Hills castmate to have kids — Kristin Cavallari has two sons and a daughter, and Audrina Partridge welcomed her first child, daughter Kirra Max Bohan, in June.

More: 7 beautiful Ryan Gosling quotes about fatherhood and family

