Girl or boy? Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott reveal gender of their fifth baby

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott revealed the sex of their fifth baby in a very festive way.

The couple already has two sons and two daughters — 9-year-old Liam, 8-year-old Stella, 5-year-old Hattie and 4-year-old Finn — who helped decorate a Christmas tree at the gender-reveal party.

The decorations were blue.

"Well, it’s a tie-breaker… boys win!" said Spelling in the video. "We’re just going to have to have one more, then."

This is the first surprise gender reveal for the couple, who found out the sex of Liam and Stella at the doctor's office but chose to wait until Hattie and Finn were born. "We really wanted to do it with the kids because they were so excited and we wanted to do it as a family," explained Spelling.

Spelling and McDermott announced their pregnancy in October — happy news for a couple who's endured years of marriage problems and financial troubles.

