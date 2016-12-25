Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2016 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

10 hilarious Santa photo #FAILS that are the best thing you'll see all day

Alice Bradley

by

I'm Parenting Editor at SheKnows. I'm the co-author of Let's Panic About Babies(Macmillan, 2011). I've also written for numerous publications including Salon, Redbook, Nerve, and The Onion. I live in Brooklyn with my husband, son, tiny d...

View Profile
Image: inhauscreative/Getty Images
Print

These Santas tried to work their magic — and it didn't work out

Oh, Santa. You try so hard every year to work your magic, but some kids aren't having it. Some kids turn on you at the last minute. They're all smiles waiting in line, and then they're on your lap and blammo: waterworks. When all you want to do is provide love and cheer and find out what the damn kids want for Christmas! So unfair. Still, irate babies and sullen kids make for hilarious photo opportunities, so thank you for toughing it out — for us.

Here, in no particular order, are 10 #SantaFAILs that cracked us up this week.

 1. I like this one in particular because even though that baby is on the verge of total breakdown, he and Santa are really engaging on a soul level. That Santa gets him. You can feel it.

My budding skeptic. #anselarthur #santa #kopmall #santafail

A photo posted by Johanna Humphrey (@johannarhumphrey) on

 2. This one ousted Santa from his chair! Also, I like his tartan plaid bottoms. (Are those shorts? Is that a onesie? I don't even care. It's working for him.) Good work, kid. Now, please let Santa have his chair back; he's got a job to do.

3. Why are you both so upset? You outnumber him.

You Better Not Pout... You Better Not Cry #25daysofchristmas #day13 #santafail

A photo posted by Dana Surowitz-Alexiou (@dana_alexiou) on

4. This is one unflappable Santa. Keep crying, kid; your tears only strengthen his Santa powers.

Maybe next year. #declanhenry #santafail

A photo posted by Chris Skiles (@lucky11) on

 5. Buck up, Santa. You know what Meatloaf says: Two out of three ain't bad. Is Meatloaf Santa? He will be.

Ohhhhh, Santa Fail! We ❤ this picture, shared by GCMB Contributor, Mary. Can you relate?! 'Tis the Season!

6. This poor Santa. Where did he go wrong? What is he even doing there? Why doesn't he have a chair? He's on a bench. Is he at the DMV? Maybe he was getting his license renewed and someone put a kid on him. You can't do that to Santa! There's protocol!

7. What are you? You're not Santa. Santa doesn't wear houndstooth! Houndstooth is in exactly zero "guess what Santa wears" songs! Unhand those children at once. Children, you are correct to be so enraged. Fight him!

#santafail - maybe next year

A photo posted by Mandy Murphy (@mandyg2332) on

8. This child is extremely skeptical, and Santa sees her point. I like their chemistry. I look forward to their buddy cop show, Santa and the Kid.

These Santas tried to work their magic — and it didn't work out
Image: misserinmarie/Instagram

9. This is my favorite Santa by far. He's nothing but delighted! Give him a despondent child and a cat: no problem! Also: Someone brought their cat to a mall. Kudos all around.

10. This girl is a ball of pure rage — and, well, she should be, because that Santa is creepy as fuck. Santa, you have hairy arms, and your beard is more of a white-blond than white, and those glasses indicate that you're an accountant. Get it together.

Maggie loves Santa

A photo posted by Ashley Gardner (@mumblepieblog) on

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
53 Christmas coloring and activity pages to keep your kids busy on break
Our favorite Christmas quotes to share with your family
Printable snowflake templates to create beautiful crafts
16 family Christmas card photo ideas that will wow your relatives
Related Articles
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!