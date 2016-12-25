These Santas tried to work their magic — and it didn't work out

I'm Parenting Editor at SheKnows. I'm the co-author of Let's Panic About Babies (Macmillan, 2011). I've also written for numerous publications including Salon, Redbook, Nerve, and The Onion. I live in Brooklyn with my husband, son, tiny d...

Image: inhauscreative/Getty Images

Oh, Santa. You try so hard every year to work your magic, but some kids aren't having it. Some kids turn on you at the last minute. They're all smiles waiting in line, and then they're on your lap and blammo: waterworks. When all you want to do is provide love and cheer and find out what the damn kids want for Christmas! So unfair. Still, irate babies and sullen kids make for hilarious photo opportunities, so thank you for toughing it out — for us.

Here, in no particular order, are 10 #SantaFAILs that cracked us up this week.

1. I like this one in particular because even though that baby is on the verge of total breakdown, he and Santa are really engaging on a soul level. That Santa gets him. You can feel it.

My budding skeptic. #anselarthur #santa #kopmall #santafail A photo posted by Johanna Humphrey (@johannarhumphrey) on Dec 10, 2016 at 6:30pm PST

2. This one ousted Santa from his chair! Also, I like his tartan plaid bottoms. (Are those shorts? Is that a onesie? I don't even care. It's working for him.) Good work, kid. Now, please let Santa have his chair back; he's got a job to do.

3. Why are you both so upset? You outnumber him.

You Better Not Pout... You Better Not Cry #25daysofchristmas #day13 #santafail A photo posted by Dana Surowitz-Alexiou (@dana_alexiou) on Dec 13, 2016 at 5:06pm PST

4. This is one unflappable Santa. Keep crying, kid; your tears only strengthen his Santa powers.

Maybe next year. #declanhenry #santafail A photo posted by Chris Skiles (@lucky11) on Dec 11, 2016 at 4:32pm PST

5. Buck up, Santa. You know what Meatloaf says: Two out of three ain't bad. Is Meatloaf Santa? He will be.