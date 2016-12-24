Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2016 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Here's how your kids can track Santa as he delivers all his gifts

Alice Bradley

by

I'm Parenting Editor at SheKnows. I'm the co-author of Let's Panic About Babies(Macmillan, 2011). I've also written for numerous publications including Salon, Redbook, Nerve, and The Onion. I live in Brooklyn with my husband, son, tiny d...

View Profile
Image: Google
Print

Countdown to Christmas with Google's Santa Tracker

It's official: Santa’s Village is now open to visitors. Well, Google’s Santa’s Village. It may not have actual elves, but it’s actually pretty cute.

To help us pass the time until Christmas, Google will update the site every day by unlocking a new experience. According to Tracy Hepler from Google Marketing North Pole: “From sliding penguins to dancing elves, the residents of the North Pole are having the time of their lives, and now you can join in the merriment.” There will be several new games in Santa’s Village, including four that will only be available on the Android app.

For Google's Computer Science Education Week, taking place Dec. 5 through 11, Google will unveil (sorry, “unwrap”) three coding games. There’s Code Boogie, for instance, in which you can help Santa’s elves learn dance moves. (Code Boogie kind of confused me — but then, I’m old, and most new things confuse me. And frighten me! But I digress.) 

Anyway, Santa’s Village is pretty cute, and sure to get your children revved up about the holidays. (Do they need to be more revved about the holidays?) The animation of Santa getting in shape for the big day is adorable. It’s all adorable.

More: Is Santa damaging our children? Hell, no

For teachers trying to keep kids’ attention throughout December, there’s an educator resource page. And for all ages, there’s a “traditions” page, on which we can learn about the curious holiday customs of other lands. For instance: 

“In Greece, friendly but troublesome creatures called ‘kallikantzari’ live most of the year in the center of the earth.” But at Christmas, they love to hide in people’s houses, frightening people, playing tricks, or devouring Christmas foods.” 

and: 

“At Christmas time in Iceland, families give gifts of warm clothing to each member of their household. According to legend, there is a frightening Christmas Cat who gobbles up anyone not equipped for the cold and wintery weather.” 

I pretty much stopped reading at that point because it seems like everyone’s traditions involve frightening and/or eating human beings. (OK, actually these were the only traditions that had anything dark in them. Thus, they were my favorites.) 

On the 24th, Google will be tracking Santa as he makes his way around the world. Whether you trust Google’s Santa Tracker more than NORAD’s is entirely your call.

More: The cutest letters to Santa you'll ever read

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
Printable snowflake templates to create beautiful crafts
16 family Christmas card photo ideas that will wow your relatives
Keep kids busy with 51 printable games and activities
What mommy brain? 10 printable checklists that will organize you in no time
Related Articles
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!