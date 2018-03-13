Inspire your little warrior woman with these kick-ass names

When she's not writing, Claire Gillespie can most often be found wiping snotty noses, picking up Lego, taking photos of her cat or doing headstands.

If you’re looking for a super-strong baby girl name, you can’t go wrong with one that means "warrior" — in any language. Whether you go for a name that literally means "soldier" or a name with a broader meaning of warrior (like a person who shows courage or vigor), you have plenty of options for the fierce-as-hell girl you're about to raise.

From Irish and Greek to French and German, here are some of our favorite girl names that mean "warrior."

Irish girl names meaning warrior

Aife was a female warrior and a sorceress from Ireland who lived in Scotland with other Druid women, initiating and training young Celtic noblemen in the arts of love and war.

Aoife

Cahira

Ceallach

Greek girl names meaning warrior

Aella is the Greek and Latin variant form of Greek Aellô, meaning "storm wind; whirlwind." In Greek mythology, Aella was a double-axe-wielding Amazon warrior who was killed by Herakles.

Alala is a Greek name meaning "war-like." In mythology, Alala was the sister of Ares and personification of the war cry.

Andronika is the feminine form of the Greek name Andronikos, meaning "victory of a man/warrior."

Myrina

Ptolema is the feminine form of Greek Ptolemy, meaning "aggressive, warlike."

German girl names meaning warrior

Norse girl names meaning warrior

Audhild

Beadu

Borghildr is an Old Norse name meaning "helpful battle maid." In mythology, Borghildr was the goddess of the evening mist who slayed the sun every night.

Hildegunn

Ragna

Ragnild

Toril

Welsh girl names meaning warrior

Roman girl names meaning warrior

Bellona is a Roman name derived from the Latin word bellum ("to fight"). In mythology, Bellona was a goddess of war. Predating both Mars and Ares, she may have been the Romans' first war deity.

Camilla is a feminine form of Roman Latin Camillus, possibly meaning "attendant (for a temple)." In mythology, Camilla was a warrior maiden and queen of the Volsci.

Enyo is the Greek counterpart of Roman Latin Bellona, meaning "warlike." In mythology, Enyo was a goddess of war known as the "waster of cities," depicted as being covered in blood and carrying weapons, and a companion (possibly sister or mother) of Ares.

Teutonic girl names meaning warrior

Berrma

Brunhilde was a royal maiden who reigned beyond the sea, according to Scandinavian folklore.

Gerry

Gerta

Gertraud

Ildiko

Kerta

Romilda

Valda

Zelda

French girl names meaning warrior

Gaelic girl names meaning warrior

Ailbhe is an Irish Gaelic unisex name, possibly derived from the word albho, meaning "bright" and "white." In Irish legend, Ailbhe was a female warrior of the Fianna.

Kelley

Liusaidh

English girl names meaning warrior Eferhild

Eferhilda

Kayleigh

A version of this article was originally published in September 2016.