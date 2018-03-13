 
52 Baby Girl Names That Mean ‘Warrior’ for Your Fierce Little Female

Image: NolanWynne/iStock/Getty Images
Print

Inspire your little warrior woman with these kick-ass names

If you’re looking for a super-strong baby girl name, you can’t go wrong with one that means "warrior" — in any language. Whether you go for a name that literally means "soldier" or a name with a broader meaning of warrior (like a person who shows courage or vigor), you have plenty of options for the fierce-as-hell girl you're about to raise.

From Irish and Greek to French and German, here are some of our favorite girl names that mean "warrior."

More: 42 Unusual Irish Baby Names & the Meanings Behind Them

Irish girl names meaning warrior

  • Aife was a female warrior and a sorceress from Ireland who lived in Scotland with other Druid women, initiating and training young Celtic noblemen in the arts of love and war.
  • Aoife
  • Cahira
  • Ceallach

Greek girl names meaning warrior

  • Aella is the Greek and Latin variant form of Greek Aellô, meaning "storm wind; whirlwind." In Greek mythology, Aella was a double-axe-wielding Amazon warrior who was killed by Herakles.
  • Alala is a Greek name meaning "war-like." In mythology, Alala was the sister of Ares and personification of the war cry.
  • Andronika is the feminine form of the Greek name Andronikos, meaning "victory of a man/warrior."
  • Myrina
  • Ptolema is the feminine form of Greek Ptolemy, meaning "aggressive, warlike."

German girl names meaning warrior

Norse girl names meaning warrior

  • Audhild
  • Beadu
  • Borghildr is an Old Norse name meaning "helpful battle maid." In mythology, Borghildr was the goddess of the evening mist who slayed the sun every night.
  • Hildegunn
  • Ragna
  • Ragnild
  • Toril

Welsh girl names meaning warrior

Roman girl names meaning warrior

  • Bellona is a Roman name derived from the Latin word bellum ("to fight"). In mythology, Bellona was a goddess of war. Predating both Mars and Ares, she may have been the Romans' first war deity.
  • Camilla is a feminine form of Roman Latin Camillus, possibly meaning "attendant (for a temple)." In mythology, Camilla was a warrior maiden and queen of the Volsci.
  • Enyo is the Greek counterpart of Roman Latin Bellona, meaning "warlike." In mythology, Enyo was a goddess of war known as the "waster of cities," depicted as being covered in blood and carrying weapons, and a companion (possibly sister or mother) of Ares.

Teutonic girl names meaning warrior

French girl names meaning warrior

Gaelic girl names meaning warrior

  • Ailbhe is an Irish Gaelic unisex name, possibly derived from the word albho, meaning "bright" and "white." In Irish legend, Ailbhe was a female warrior of the Fianna.
  • Kelley
  • Liusaidh

English girl names meaning warrior

A version of this article was originally published in September 2016.

Comments
