Inspire your little warrior woman with these kick-ass names
If you’re looking for a super-strong baby girl name, you can’t go wrong with one that means "warrior" — in any language. Whether you go for a name that literally means "soldier" or a name with a broader meaning of warrior (like a person who shows courage or vigor), you have plenty of options for the fierce-as-hell girl you're about to raise.
From Irish and Greek to French and German, here are some of our favorite girl names that mean "warrior."
Bellona is a Roman name derived from the Latin word bellum ("to fight"). In mythology, Bellona was a goddess of war. Predating both Mars and Ares, she may have been the Romans' first war deity.
Camilla is a feminine form of Roman Latin Camillus, possibly meaning "attendant (for a temple)." In mythology, Camilla was a warrior maiden and queen of the Volsci.
Enyo is the Greek counterpart of Roman Latin Bellona, meaning "warlike." In mythology, Enyo was a goddess of war known as the "waster of cities," depicted as being covered in blood and carrying weapons, and a companion (possibly sister or mother) of Ares.