The Force is strong with these Star Wars baby names

Image: Lucasfilm

You can call us Star Wars nerds all you want — it isn't going to stop us from being totally in love with intergalactic warfare-inspired baby names. And if you want to make fun of us for it, we'll be more than happy to ship your butt off to a galaxy far, far away.

OK, OK, we kid with the Star Wars puns, but it's no joke that the movie franchise has provided tons of beautiful baby name options for both boys and girls. From old school classics like Luke and Leia to newer faves like Bodhi and Jyn, the possibilities are endless.

What better way to pay homage to Star Wars than by mining through the colorful cast of characters for the perfect name for your baby?

Star Wars names for girls

Aayla Secura

Amee

Beru

Brea Tonnika

Dormé

Eirtaé

Jamillia

Jira

Jyn

Kabe

Leia Organa

Lexi Dio

Mari Amithest

Maz Kanata

Melee

Min Sakul

Mon Mothma

Moteé

Nee Alavar

Oola

Padmé Amidala

Phasma

Rabé

Rey

Sabé

Senni Tonnika

Shmi Skywalker

Sy Snootles

Terr Taneel

Yané

Zam Wesell

Star Wars names for boys

Anakin Skywalker

Arvel Crynyd

Bail Organa

Baze

Ben Obi-Wan Kenobi

Biggs Darklighter

Bodhi

Brendol Hux

Carlist Rieekan

Cassian

Chall Bekan

Commander Cody

Daine Jir

Darth Vader

Del Goren

Even Piell

Finn

Firmus Piett

Galen

Gial Ackbar

Han Solo

Janu Godalhi

Kit Fisto

Kylo Ren

Lando Calrissian

Lor San Tekka

Lorth Needa

Luke Skywalker

Mace Windu

Max Rebo

Maximilian Veers

Myn Kyneugh

Nute Gunray

Owen

Poe Dameron

Ric Olié

Sio Bibble

Tiaan Jerjerrod

Tion Medon

Unkar Plutt

Wedge Antilles

Wilhuff Tarkin

Image: Becci Burkhart/SheKnows

Originally published December 2015. Updated April 2017.