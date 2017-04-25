 
Adorable Star Wars Baby Names for Your Little Padawan

Monica Beyer

Monica Beyer is a mom of four and has been writing professionally since 2000, when her first book, Baby Talk, was published.

Image: Lucasfilm
The Force is strong with these Star Wars baby names

You can call us Star Wars nerds all you want — it isn't going to stop us from being totally in love with intergalactic warfare-inspired baby names. And if you want to make fun of us for it, we'll be more than happy to ship your butt off to a galaxy far, far away.

OK, OK, we kid with the Star Wars puns, but it's no joke that the movie franchise has provided tons of beautiful baby name options for both boys and girls. From old school classics like Luke and Leia to newer faves like Bodhi and Jyn, the possibilities are endless.

What better way to pay homage to Star Wars than by mining through the colorful cast of characters for the perfect name for your baby?

Star Wars names for girls

  • Aayla Secura
  • Amee
  • Beru
  • Brea Tonnika
  • Dormé
  • Eirtaé
  • Jamillia
  • Jira
  • Jyn
  • Kabe
  • Leia Organa
  • Lexi Dio
  • Mari Amithest
  • Maz Kanata
  • Melee
  • Min Sakul
  • Mon Mothma
  • Moteé
  • Nee Alavar
  • Oola
  • Padmé Amidala
  • Phasma
  • Rabé
  • Rey
  • Sabé
  • Senni Tonnika
  • Shmi Skywalker
  • Sy Snootles
  • Terr Taneel
  • Yané
  • Zam Wesell

Star Wars names for boys

  • Anakin Skywalker
  • Arvel Crynyd
  • Bail Organa
  • Baze
  • Ben Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • Biggs Darklighter
  • Bodhi
  • Brendol Hux
  • Carlist Rieekan
  • Cassian
  • Chall Bekan
  • Commander Cody
  • Daine Jir
  • Darth Vader
  • Del Goren
  • Even Piell
  • Finn
  • Firmus Piett
  • Galen
  • Gial Ackbar
  • Han Solo
  • Janu Godalhi
  • Kit Fisto
  • Kylo Ren
  • Lando Calrissian
  • Lor San Tekka
  • Lorth Needa
  • Luke Skywalker
  • Mace Windu
  • Max Rebo
  • Maximilian Veers
  • Myn Kyneugh
  • Nute Gunray
  • Owen
  • Poe Dameron
  • Ric Olié
  • Sio Bibble
  • Tiaan Jerjerrod
  • Tion Medon
  • Unkar Plutt
  • Wedge Antilles
  • Wilhuff Tarkin

The Force is strong with these Star Wars baby names
Image: Becci Burkhart/SheKnows

Originally published December 2015. Updated April 2017.

