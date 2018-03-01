Capture the luck of the Irish with this easy DIY leprechaun trap

Elf on the Shelf, meet your St. Patrick's Day match: the leprechaun trap.
Perfect to catch those silly, mischievous leprechauns, this arts-and-crafts project is easy enough for kids to make on their own (with maybe just a tiny bit of help). The best part is it takes just six steps to create. So gather your gold coins, your lucky four-leaf clovers and a sparkly green garland — among other supplies — and follow the step-by-step directions below.
Cut an opening out of the top of the box with scissors. Cover the outside of the box with green construction paper. Use clear tape to keep it in place. Don't worry if the tape shows; we will cover that up in the next step.
Cover the edges of the box with the St. Patrick's Day garland.
Add decorative stickers and embellishments to the top and sides of the box.
Next: Cover the trap
A version of this article was originally published in February 2015.
