Sweet (and super-cheap) DIY Valentine’s Day cards for teachers

If anyone outside your inner circle deserves a little love, it's your kid's teacher — so don't forget a Valentine's Day gift for them!
You don't have to spend a ton of money on something — most teachers will appreciate a special homemade card. These DIY projects are perfect and easy.
We love this idea for showing your child's teacher that he or she totally rules. This would also be cute for class Valentine's Day cards. Simply pick up some vintage-looking wood rulers (she found these at Target) and hop on over to Relocated Living for the free "You Rule" printable template and complete tutorial.
Image: Dandee Designs
This Valentine's Day card is sure to be a hit because not only can you customize the message for your teacher, but she will love that it is also a bookmark. Every time she uses this felt key bookmark, she will remember your child's thoughtful gift. Go to Dandee Designs for the complete tutorial.
