Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

8 DIY Valentine's Day Cards for Teachers Your Kids Can Make at Home

Kim Grundy

by

Kim Grundy is a mom, writer, expert laundry folder and sandwich maker, not necessarily in that order. Raised in Oklahoma, she is now a West Coast gal and lives in California with her husband and two sons, along with one dog, two fish (oo...

View Profile
Image: Relocated Living
Print

Sweet (and super-cheap) DIY Valentine’s Day cards for teachers

If anyone outside your inner circle deserves a little love, it's your kid's teacher — so don't forget a Valentine's Day gift for them!

You don't have to spend a ton of money on something — most teachers will appreciate a special homemade card. These DIY projects are perfect and easy.

More: 6 super-cute Valentines your kids can make for their classmates

1. "You rule" Valentine's Day card

Sweet (and super-cheap) DIY Valentine’s Day cards for teachers
Image: Relocated Living

We love this idea for showing your child's teacher that he or she totally rules. This would also be cute for class Valentine's Day cards. Simply pick up some vintage-looking wood rulers (she found these at Target) and hop on over to Relocated Living for the free "You Rule" printable template and complete tutorial.

2. Bookmark valentine

Sweet (and super-cheap) DIY Valentine’s Day cards for teachers

Image: Dandee Designs

This Valentine's Day card is sure to be a hit because not only can you customize the message for your teacher, but she will love that it is also a bookmark. Every time she uses this felt key bookmark, she will remember your child's thoughtful gift. Go to Dandee Designs for the complete tutorial.

More: 7 Valentine's Day activities for kids

Next Up: Bursting with happiness Starburst card

1 of 4
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
29 printable Valentine's Day coloring pages
20 gifts for Baby's first Valentine's Day
25 apps no busy mom should go without
Everything the pregnant woman on bed rest needs
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Robin Thicke hit with restraining order in custody battle with Paula Patton
  2. 10 Funniest Tweets from Parents This Week
  3. Best apps for reproductive health now that we're basically on our own
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!