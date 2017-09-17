Who knew Elsa and the Minions belonged on squash?

Whitney Coy is a freelance writer and editor based in Columbus, OH, where she lives with her husband and two daughters. She writes frequently for SheKnows, as well as several other websites. She writes on topics including parenting, pets...

Sure, holiday traditions have their place. But there's no reason to stick to the old-fashioned jack-o'-lantern-style pumpkins of the past. Yes, there's the nostalgia factor, but those carvings can be tough to execute (the faces seem to want to cave in), and even — dare we say it? — a little boring. Especially to little kids.

So why not step up your carving game with some movie templates? Because Angry Birds and Frozen-inspired pumpkins are infinitely more exciting than a sad carving that's barely recognizable as a face. And before you and your kids get all intimidated by how complicated an Elsa or Groot pumpkin might look, know this: They're surprisingly easy to pull off.

All kids have to do is choose a character, download and print the template, and get to carving.

Angry Birds

Image: Columbia Pictures

We keep thinking the Angry Birds craze will end, but it hasn't happened yet. To feed their addiction, indulge your kids in some bird-throwing hijinks.

Angry Bird 1

Print Angry Bird 1 here.

Angry Bird 2

Print Angry Bird 2 here.

Angry Bird 3

Print Angry Bird 3 here.

