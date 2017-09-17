 
These Cinematic Pumpkin-Carving Templates Will Be a Huge Hit

Image: SheKnows Design
Who knew Elsa and the Minions belonged on squash?

Sure, holiday traditions have their place. But there's no reason to stick to the old-fashioned jack-o'-lantern-style pumpkins of the past. Yes, there's the nostalgia factor, but those carvings can be tough to execute (the faces seem to want to cave in), and even — dare we say it? — a little boring. Especially to little kids.

So why not step up your carving game with some movie templates? Because Angry Birds and Frozen-inspired pumpkins are infinitely more exciting than a sad carving that's barely recognizable as a face. And before you and your kids get all intimidated by how complicated an Elsa or Groot pumpkin might look, know this: They're surprisingly easy to pull off.

More: Pumpkin-Carving Templates Galore for Your Best Jack-o'-Lanterns Ever

All kids have to do is choose a character, download and print the template, and get to carving.

Angry Birds

Image: Columbia Pictures

We keep thinking the Angry Birds craze will end, but it hasn't happened yet. To feed their addiction, indulge your kids in some bird-throwing hijinks.

Angry Bird 1

Who knew Elsa and the Minions belonged on squash?
Image: SheKnows Design

Print Angry Bird 1 here.

Angry Bird 2

Who knew Elsa and the Minions belonged on squash?
Image: SheKnows Design

Print Angry Bird 2 here.

Angry Bird 3

Who knew Elsa and the Minions belonged on squash?
Image: SheKnows Design

Print Angry Bird 3 here.

Next up: Finding Dory

Originally published September 2014. Updated September 2017.

