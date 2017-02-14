These baby boy nicknames are even cuter than the originals

When you're knee-deep in the serious task of picking a name for your new baby, it might be a good idea to consider nicknames first. Choosing an adorable nickname for your baby boy and then matching a formal name to it after might just help you whittle down your list.
We've rounded up a bunch of classic baby boy names you might have already overlooked — but you're gonna want to take a second glance once you hear the amazing nicknames that accompany them. Sure, Bubba is a beloved universal nickname for little boys, but it doesn't have the market cornered.
Alfred: The full name sounds a bit stuffy, but Alfie is adorable.
Angus: You don't have to settle for August or Augustus if you have your heart set on the nickname Gus.
Asher or Ashton: Two great ways to get the handsome Ash.
Baxter: Everyone is looking for a long form of Max, but we love Bax as an alternative.
Beckett: Fans use Becks as a nickname for David Beckham, but it works just as well on Beckett.
Benjamin: You probably knew a lot of Bens in high school, but did you know anyone who went by Benji?
Calvin: This presidential throwback gives the suave diminutive Cal. Try Callum if you'd prefer a trendier first name.
Cyrus: This name works great as is, but Cy is short, sweet, and strong.
Dashiell: You won't find a better nickname than Dash for a rambunctious toddler.
David: Like Ben, Daves are everywhere. For your wee newborn boy, try out the winsome Davy.
Dexter: Maybe the TV show serial killer association will fade if you call him Dex?
Ezekiel: The amiable nickname Zeke sells both this and unusual biblical boy name Hezekiah.
Fitzgerald: It's a mouthful, but Fitz sounds equally fetching at every age.
Howard: We can't decide whether Howie or Ward is more charming.
Isaac: We like Ike. (Sorry.)
Jeremy: If you need a long form for Remy, we prefer this traditional baby boy name to Remington.
Julius: Though girls use it, too, we don't think Jules is too feminine for a little boy.
Montgomery: Monty? Come on. Perfection.
Oliver: He will want to use the full name as an adult, but Ollie suits the preschool years so well.
Phillip: Don't see dad name Phil and move on: try out the Dickensian Pip instead.
Thaddeus: We adore this Greek long form of Tad.
Truman: Whether you prefer the president or the author (or the Jim Carrey movie — we don't judge), you can call him Tru for short.
Vincent: Plenty of adult men still go by Vinnie, but we like Vin even more.
William: Surprise people with the enchanting nickname Wim, rather than the tired Will or Billy.
Originally published October 2014. Updated Febuary 2017.
